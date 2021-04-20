Baby Beach
This is perhaps Aruba’s most famous beach, which is saying a lot for an island that boasts mile after mile of pristine sand. Baby Beach—thusly named because it’s perfect for families with small children—features a crescent of white sand and sparkling blue water that stays shallow enough to touch the bottom even as you wade far from the shore. There’s also a marked snorkel area where the bay gives way to the ocean, a refreshment stand, and complimentary cabanas when you want to get out of the sun (just arrive early to snag one, as Baby Beach is a must-stop on any Aruban vacation).