For Indoor Amusement

When you and your crew need a day out of the sun, make a visit to Aruba Fun City, an amusement park featuring a labyrinth, climbing wall, playground, air-hockey tables, and more. Palm Beach Dream Bowl features eight glowing lanes, an arcade, and the chance to compete against players from rival Eagle Bowling Palace. Stellaris Casino is the largest and most beautiful gaming complex on the island, with Vegas-style action just seconds from the beach; while Mom and Dad are tossing chips on the table, kids can enjoy an afternoon in the modern arcade. Finally, there’s the Giant of Tonga, a large, inflatable maze that is packed with zombies.