Stellaris Casino

L.G. Smith Boulevard 101, Noord, Aruba
Website
Stellaris Casino Aruba

Stellaris Casino

In addition to its beaches, Aruba’s gambling culture is one of the island’s biggest draws, with most casinos located in the large hotels of Palm Beach and downtown Oranjestad. Stellaris, in the Aruba Marriott Resort, is one of several glittering options that stay open 24 hours a day. The sprawling floor boasts rows of slot machines and 26 tables, offering all manner of poker, craps, and blackjack games. Visitors can also look forward to bingo, sports kiosks, and a VIP club for high rollers. Note: Aruba’s casinos are restricted to those 18 and older.
By Jenna Mahoney , AFAR Local Expert

Flash Parker
AFAR Ambassador
almost 5 years ago

For Indoor Amusement

When you and your crew need a day out of the sun, make a visit to Aruba Fun City, an amusement park featuring a labyrinth, climbing wall, playground, air-hockey tables, and more. Palm Beach Dream Bowl features eight glowing lanes, an arcade, and the chance to compete against players from rival Eagle Bowling Palace. Stellaris Casino is the largest and most beautiful gaming complex on the island, with Vegas-style action just seconds from the beach; while Mom and Dad are tossing chips on the table, kids can enjoy an afternoon in the modern arcade. Finally, there’s the Giant of Tonga, a large, inflatable maze that is packed with zombies.

