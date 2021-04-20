Dr. Eloy Arends House
This pretty green building, with its intricate white trim, is an architectural jewel in central Oranjestad. Constructed from 1922 to 1925, it was designed by Merardo “Dada” Picus for Aruba
’s first general practitioner, Dr. Eloy Arends, who presented it to his bride, Maria Monica, upon return from their honeymoon. Over time, it became something of an open house—the design included folding walls that made the space very flexible, allowing the Arendses to host many social gatherings and guests. After falling into disrepair in the 1980s, the home was eventually restored and now functions as a civic building.