The Butterfly Farm
J.E. Irausquin Blvd, Noord, Aruba
| +297 586 3656
Photo courtesy of Aruba Butterfly Farm
More info
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 4:30pm
The Butterfly FarmAt this tranquil spot in Oranjestad, hundreds of species of butterflies flutter among tropical flowers, groomed gardens, and a Japanese pond, all set beneath gauzy netting. Docents lead tours past rushing waterfalls, crystal-clear pools, and native flowers, sharing their encyclopedic knowledge of the pretty critters. If you’re lucky, you’ll get to witness babies hatching—one of the farm’s biggest draws. For a perfect picture, wear bright colors like yellow and orange to attract the butterflies to your shoulders.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The Butterfly Experience
For a kid, the Butterfly Farm in Aruba is like walking into a fairy tale. For parents, it can be an equally exciting experience. Set in a pleasantly landscaped area, exotic and brightly colored butterflies will lightly land on you while a guide explains their life cycle and value to the ecosystem. Try to go in the morning when they are most active.