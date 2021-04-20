Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Butterfly Farm

J.E. Irausquin Blvd, Noord, Aruba
Website
| +297 586 3656
The Butterfly Farm Noord Aruba
The Butterfly Experience Noord Aruba
The Butterfly Farm Noord Aruba
The Butterfly Experience Noord Aruba

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 4:30pm

The Butterfly Farm

At this tranquil spot in Oranjestad, hundreds of species of butterflies flutter among tropical flowers, groomed gardens, and a Japanese pond, all set beneath gauzy netting. Docents lead tours past rushing waterfalls, crystal-clear pools, and native flowers, sharing their encyclopedic knowledge of the pretty critters. If you’re lucky, you’ll get to witness babies hatching—one of the farm’s biggest draws. For a perfect picture, wear bright colors like yellow and orange to attract the butterflies to your shoulders.
By Jenna Mahoney , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Frederick Simeon
almost 7 years ago

The Butterfly Experience

For a kid, the Butterfly Farm in Aruba is like walking into a fairy tale. For parents, it can be an equally exciting experience. Set in a pleasantly landscaped area, exotic and brightly colored butterflies will lightly land on you while a guide explains their life cycle and value to the ecosystem. Try to go in the morning when they are most active.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points