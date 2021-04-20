Aruba Aloe Museum, Factory, and Store

Divi-Divi and Aloe: Aruba’s Flora

Aruba's arid climate has birthed an unusual assortment of hardy Caribbean flora, such as the iconic divi-divi tree (also found on Curaçao and Bonaire). The underrated Aruba Aloe Museum and Factory in Hato offers an interesting lesson on Aruba's first cash crop, and on how the island eventually transformed into a cosmetics power. Learn how to carve up your own plant, and even give it a taste. The island's southern coast is home to beautiful frangipani, coconut, papaya, and almond trees; look closely and you may even spot a resident iguana hanging out.