Ayo and Casibari Rock Formations

Aruba Rocks

Roughly two miles from the Natural Bridge you'll find the Ayo Rock Formations, which can be climbed in pursuit of the perfect island vantage point. At the heart of the island sits the Casibari Rock Formation; the giant boulder mound can be surmounted via an easy path, while the summit provides sweeping views of the entire island. The Hooiberg, otherwise known as the Haystack, is a volcanic formation that towers some 540 feet above Aruba. The island is also home to numerous cave systems, such as Guadirikiri, with naturally illuminated passages and resident bats, the Fontein Cave, with Arawak artwork, and the 300-foot Huliba Cave, known as the "tunnel of love" because of its heart-shaped entrance.