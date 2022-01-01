The Best Restaurants in New York City
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
By one estimate, New York City is home to almost 8,000 restaurants—add in cafés and delis, and the count is closer to 24,000. This list is, needless to say, a mere starting point to the many dining rooms worth sampling, from an intimate Italian restaurant in the West Village to inventive small plates from chef-owner Ignacio Mattos on the Upper East Side.
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
In April 2017, the World's 50 Best Restaurants List (produced by the British magazine Restaurant) bestowed the title of the greatest restaurant anywhere on Eleven Madison Park. It marked the first time in 13 years that an American establishment...
43-15 Crescent St, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
Husband-and-wife team Hugue Dufour and Sarah Obraitis have pulled off a remarkable feat, managing to entice gourmets to travel to Long Island City in Queens for a meal. While Obraitis manages M. Wells Steakhouse, Dufour presides over the kitchen....
42 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Gramercy Tavern in the Flatiron District can fairly be described as a New York institution. When the restaurant opened in 1994, Tom Colicchio, who has gone on to fame as much as a television chef as one who cooks in his kitchens, presided over the...
Arguably one of New York's best pizza places, Roberta's would surely be more crowded than it already is if it wasn't so hard to get to—at least for residents of Manhattan (or travelers staying there). This Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant...
155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Le Bernardin, on 51st Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, is one of the handful of New York restaurants that is regularly awarded four stars by the New York Times (it is also one of five restaurants in the city with three Michelin stars)....
112 Lincoln Ave, Bronx, NY 10454, USA
Of all New York's boroughs, the Bronx has had the hardest time shaking the reputation left over from darker periods in the city's history. The South Bronx is not, however, the lawless, crime-ridden neighborhood you might imagine if you have...
46 Bowery, New York, NY 10013, USA
New York City's Chinese and Chinese American populations total around 570,000, making this the largest concentration of Chinese outside the mother country. The first Chinatown in Manhattan dates to the 1870s, and while it continues to grow, it has...
278 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014, USA
New York abounds in corner pizzerias selling pizza by the slice—it's the default meal on the go for many residents. Those neighborhood spots are decidedly humble, even if the pizza is often very tasty. But should you want to make an evening...
65 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA
The melodious invitations of “irasshaimase” (“welcome”) from all the staff at Ippudo NY as I walked into the restaurant quickly transported me back to Japan although I must admit it seemed to me slightly dissonant, almost...
298 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Maison Premiere's French influence invites you into another era around its marble horseshoe bar. If you come early, you can take your time here. We were lured by the $1 oyster special during happy hour. It all washed down well with a boozy sazerac...
72 University Pl, New York, NY 10003, USA
228 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014, USA
This intimate, 110-seat restaurant has been hailed as one of the West Village’s true gems since it opened in 2008, both due to the chef’s fresh take on classic Italian cuisine and the inviting ambiance the cozy, dimly-lit eatery...
207 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA
I go to Momofuku Ssam Bar every time I'm in NY and free for Sunday brunch. It is worth all the hype it has garnered. Go with a large group and order many orders of the pork buns, which are more like Chinese tacos, stuffed with tender pork belly...
42 Grove St, New York, NY 10014, USA
The first time I ate at Buvette, a Parisian-style café / bistro in the West Village, I distinctively had a sense of déjà vu. Except the food was so good, I was focused on each of the tiny plates of delight than digging through...
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Despite multiple trips over countless years going to New York City, it wasn't until a year ago today that I encountered this sandwich — the one that left me drooling until I could enjoy it again. Katz's quickly went from a one-stop place for me to...
35 E 21st St, New York, NY 10010, USA
In October 2014, Chef Enrique Olvera opened his much-anticipated New York restaurant Cosme, which offers an inventive dining experience in the Flatiron District. The spacious restaurant is a short walk from Langham Place, Fifth Avenue, and...
113 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Michelin-starred Minetta Tavern, which opened in 1937, has attracted plenty of literary luminaries over the years, including Ernest Hemingway and e.e. cummings, and continues to attract the famous and not-so-famous with its Paris...
54 E 1st St # 1, New York, NY 10003, USA
Chef Gabrielle Hamilton opened Prune in 1999. It took a little more than a decade, but when her career took off, it rocketed into the stratosphere. In 2011, she was named Best Chef in New York City by the James Beard Foundation, and in the years...
264 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Murray’s cheese shop, which has been open since 1940, is a Village institution and is now in every guide book and food tour. So when they opened their cheese-focused restaurant a few doors down in 2012, locals were excited. It quickly became...
224 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012, USA
It can be extremely difficult to keep up with cool restaurant openings in NYC. My trick? I look for the lineups. On Soho's edge, Jack's Wife Freda had a buzz that caught my attention. When I returned, I was able to get a table solo at this packed...
