L'Artusi
228 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014, USA
| +1 212-255-5757
Sun 11am - 3pm
Sun - Wed 5:30pm - 11pm
Thur - Sat 5:30pm - 12am
L'ArtusiThis intimate, 110-seat restaurant has been hailed as one of the West Village’s true gems since it opened in 2008, both due to the chef’s fresh take on classic Italian cuisine and the inviting ambiance the cozy, dimly-lit eatery exudes. An open kitchen grants diners front-row seats to a culinary production with a rotating cast of fresh pastas starring tagliatelle, orecchiette, and garganelli. Seafood also features prominently in the form of charred octopus, roasted cod, scallops or Arctic char. Oenophiles will delight in the extensive list of Italian wines by region, including an impressive 2,500-bottle cellar that also plays host to private dinners. Just be sure and save room for dessert; the buttery olive oil cake flies out of the kitchen every dinner. Don’t have time to make it down to L’Artusi for dinner? The weekend brunch menu is equally divine.
Opened in 2008 by Gabe Thompson and Joe Campanale of Dell'anima fame, L'Artusi has shown no signs of slowing down. Five years later, the bi-level space is still buzzing and the kitchen is still turning out perfect plate after perfect plate. Mushrooms with pancetta, fried egg and ricotta salata are a must-order, and pastas are outstanding -- try the carbonara and the buttery pici nero with crab, scallion and parmesan.