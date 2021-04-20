Eleven Madison Park
11 Madison Ave
| +1 212-889-0905
Photo by Evan Sung
More info
Fri - Sun 12pm - 1pm
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 10:30pm
Eleven Madison ParkIn April 2017, the World's 50 Best Restaurants List (produced by the British magazine Restaurant) bestowed the title of the greatest restaurant anywhere on Eleven Madison Park. It marked the first time in 13 years that an American establishment secured the top spot. (The previous U.S. winner was Thomas Keller's French Laundry, in 2003 and 2004.) It's not the restaurant's only laurel: It has also received three stars from Michelin and four from the New York Times. If you want to judge for yourself, be prepared to spend $295 for an 8-to-10-course tasting menu (or $155 for the smaller five-course bar menu). Both prices include tips, but not beverages. Executive chef Daniel Humm's menu could be called haute American—local ingredients are highlighted in dishes with preparations that border on, but don't cross into, the fussy. The dining room itself complements the meal. Right after the restaurant was named the world's best, it closed for a four-month renovation, and its new light- and art-filled interior pairs perfectly with Humm's dishes.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Unlikely Art: Edible art at Eleven Madison Park
New York City is America's culinary capital and of the numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, Eleven Madison Park ranks among the top. A meal here is guaranteed to be a memorable experience. From their unique dining format to the elegant surroundings and the impeccable service it is without a doubt one of the best New York has to offer. The dish above was part of their late summer menu last year. I was dining with a chef and he remarked on the artistry of the plating while I was simply happy to be enjoying the delicious dish.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Hats Off to NYC's Best Derby Bash
The annual Kentucky Derby bash at Eleven Madison Park is the next best thing to being in Louisville for the actual race. Each spring the restaurant's grand Art Deco space is taken over by ladies in outrageous hats and dapper gents in seersucker suits and bow ties. The Eleven Madison Park team goes all out, bringing in live bluegrass bands, buglers, cigars from Nat Sherman, beer from Brooklyn Brewery, and of course a ridiculous amount of delicious Southern-inspired food (think fried chicken and waffles) to soak up the potent mint juleps.
almost 7 years ago
Eleven Madison Park
If you are looking for an unforgettable meal in the city that never sleeps, then a stop at Eleven Madison Park is a must. EMP has gathered many accolades this past year, including 3 Michelin stars and a James Beard award. The food is outstanding and the service impeccable. It's one of my favourite restaurants in the world! http://willtravelforfood.com/2011/05/24/eleven-madison-park-new-york-restaurant/
almost 7 years ago
CATCH: Drink a malted egg cream as a palate cleanser
Even among high end restaurants it's common to serve sorbets as a palate cleanser. But at Danny Meyer's Eleven Madison Park you get to experience something pretty special. For a palate cleanser a staff will bring over a cart and prepare a malted egg cream table side. The whole process itself is a delight to watch and it was the best egg cream I've ever had.
almost 7 years ago
Duck for Two at Eleven Madison Park
Chef Eric Ripert of Le Bernardin, Blue, and West End says: "This ultra-refined dish is amazing. The flavors are perfectly in balance and totally satisfying. Make sure to call ahead and confirm that the dish is being offered, because their menu changes often." Check out Chefs Feed to get more dining recs from nearly 1000 of the nation's best chefs.