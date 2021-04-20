Eleven Madison Park 11 Madison Ave

Fri - Sun 12pm - 1pm Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 10:30pm

Eleven Madison Park In April 2017, the World's 50 Best Restaurants List (produced by the British magazine Restaurant) bestowed the title of the greatest restaurant anywhere on Eleven Madison Park. It marked the first time in 13 years that an American establishment secured the top spot. (The previous U.S. winner was Thomas Keller's French Laundry, in 2003 and 2004.) It's not the restaurant's only laurel: It has also received three stars from Michelin and four from the New York Times. If you want to judge for yourself, be prepared to spend $295 for an 8-to-10-course tasting menu (or $155 for the smaller five-course bar menu). Both prices include tips, but not beverages. Executive chef Daniel Humm's menu could be called haute American—local ingredients are highlighted in dishes with preparations that border on, but don't cross into, the fussy. The dining room itself complements the meal. Right after the restaurant was named the world's best, it closed for a four-month renovation, and its new light- and art-filled interior pairs perfectly with Humm's dishes.