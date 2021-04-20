Katz's Delicatessen

I'm Having What She's Having...

It's a great place to catch a glimpse of the real culture of New York. For over 125 years, they hand you a ticket when you walk in & pay when you leave. It's very old school in here, with trays & the cafeteria flare to the place. It's decorated with photos of all the famous people who have eaten here. During WW II, Katz became famous by their slogan, "Send A Salami To Your Boy In The Army". They have very delicious potato latkes. But don't forget to check the other famous items on the menu from Matzo Ball soup,pickles to various sliced meats of pastrami, brisket and corned beef. A truly a hidden gem of the Lower East Side!