I was reminded of the cultural diversity you can find in New York city last night at Katz’s Deli. The establishment has been open since 1888 and at this point it’s a legend. I personally love that during World War II they made it easy for people to send food to their loved ones in the army. The slogan was “Send A Salami To Your Boy In The Army!”. By the way, they still send Salamis all over the wold. Now a bunch of Dominicans work at the famous deli, bringing a new flavor to the experience. I was happy and ordered in Spanish. I walked into Katz’s and immediately grabbed my blue ticket. It’s the most important thing and you must not lose this ticket. If you do terrible things will happen to you. The set up is like a school cafeteria. There’s a station for each type of thing you could order; burgers, sandwiches, beer, coleslaw, fries. You have to stand on line for each of the different things you want and the person at that station marks your ticket so that you pay for it on your way out. If you have never been here, do your self a favor and order the Pastrami sandwich and a beer. That is all you need for the experience. Less is more at this iconic spot and you might as well try and taste the reason why the place is so famous in the first place. The legend of the pastrami lives on! KATZ’S DELICATESSEN - 205 E Houston Street New York, NY 10002