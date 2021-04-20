Absinthe, $1 Happy Hour Oysters and more at Maison Premiere
Maison Premiere's French influence invites you into another era around its marble horseshoe bar. If you come early, you can take your time here. We were lured by the $1 oyster special during happy hour. It all washed down well with a boozy sazerac and a sweet Pimm's cup (as pictured). If your liver is craving more, MP has the largest collection of premium absinthe in New York City
, centered around "the world's most accurate working replica of an absinthe fountain," according to their site. It's a great place for your day drinking needs.