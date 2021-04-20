Where are you going?
Maison Premiere

298 Bedford Avenue
Website
| +1 347-335-0446
Absinthe, $1 Happy Hour Oysters and more at Maison Premiere Brooklyn New York United States
More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 2am
Mon - Wed 2pm - 2am
Thur, Fri 2pm - 4am

Absinthe, $1 Happy Hour Oysters and more at Maison Premiere

Maison Premiere's French influence invites you into another era around its marble horseshoe bar. If you come early, you can take your time here. We were lured by the $1 oyster special during happy hour. It all washed down well with a boozy sazerac and a sweet Pimm's cup (as pictured). If your liver is craving more, MP has the largest collection of premium absinthe in New York City, centered around "the world's most accurate working replica of an absinthe fountain," according to their site. It's a great place for your day drinking needs.
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

