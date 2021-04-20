Roberta's Pizza 261 Moore St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA

Photo courtesy of Roberta's

Roberta's Arguably one of New York's best pizza places, Roberta's would surely be more crowded than it already is if it wasn't so hard to get to—at least for residents of Manhattan (or travelers staying there). This Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant serving wood-fired pizzas is in the Bushwick neighborhood, six stops into Brooklyn on the L train; once you arrive, you may find yourself having to wait in line for an hour for a table. All the effort, however, is worth it for the thin-crust pizzas that range from the traditional (Margheritas, white pizzas) to those with surprising toppings, like picked onions and jalapeños. There is also a bakery on-site, if you want to grab a sweet treat to enjoy after your excursion to Bushwick.