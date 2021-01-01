The Best Restaurants in Copenhagen
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
From food markets selling street food to Michelin-starred restaurants serving innovative Nordic-inspired cuisine, Copenhagen has secured its spot as a global culinary capital.
Øster Farimagsgade 10, 2100 København, Denmark
When it comes to the greatest Danish invention of all time, it’s a toss-up between Legos and the open-faced sandwich. The latter is given the respect it deserves at Aamanns, which has elevated sandwich making to an art form. The lunch menu...
Tullinsgade 1, 1618 København, Denmark
This is one of the smallest cafés in the city, which is appropriate as it’s downstairs from the smallest hotel, with just one room. The café is equally tiny and appealing, created by a man who’s worked as a set designer with Danish TV and thus...
Hal 7 & 8, Papirøen, Trangravsvej 14, 7/8, 1436 København, Denmark
Don’t be confused by the name: This isn’t street food so much as dockside warehouse food. Walk over Inderhavnsbroen, one of the city’s newer bridges (opened in 2016), and you’ll cross from the heart of Copenhagen to a former industrial area that...
Jægersborggade 41, 2200 København, Denmark
Don’t be fooled by the modest interior with its white walls and simple wooden furniture or by the unfussy approach to food here. Relæ thinks big. Founded by two Noma alumni, it is dedicated to creating great cuisine from sustainable...
Sankt Peders Stræde 24A, 1453 København, Denmark
Noma, consistently ranked as one of the world’s best restaurants, closed in 2016, but its impact on dining in Copenhagen has been profound. Many chefs who worked there have since launched their own restaurants, including two who opened Bror. It’s...
Griffenfeldsgade 22, 2200 København, Denmark
This small café filled with candlelit little wooden tables is ridiculously cozy. It opens at 8 a.m. during the week and 10 a.m. on weekends, so it’s the ideal place to stop by for a brunch of organic scrambled eggs or a laid-back...
Vestergade 13, 1456 København, Denmark
You’ll find branches of Emmerys, a popular bakery and café, throughout the city—there are more than 30 of them in Denmark, and the majority are in or around the capital. These bright, friendly places are perfect to pop into when...
Store Kongensgade 66, 1264 København, Denmark
On Madklubben’s website is a manifesto that sums up its philosophy: “to offer excellent food and drink for an unusually reasonable price.” That’s not an idle boast. You can get one course for 100 kroner ($16), two courses...
Værnedamsvej 5, 1819 Frederiksberg, Denmark
Sitting in Copenhagen’s prettiest café, you could almost think you’re on the Left Bank in Paris. However, the menu has many delicious Nordic dishes, from Icelandic yogurt with honey to dense Danish rye bread and oatmeal with lots of healthy...
Sortedam Dossering 9, st, th, 2200 København, Denmark
This group of more than 30 cafés across Denmark are open early, so they’re great for breakfast. The tea, coffee, and sandwiches are all very nice, but what really sets Lagkagehuset apart is the quality of the cakes. It would take an iron will to...
Kronprinsensgade 5, 1114 København, Denmark
This tea shop looks like the sort of place you’d find in a Harry Potter film. Opened in 1835, it’s the oldest in Europe and has changed very little over the decades. The wonderful scent of green, white, and black tea that fills the air...
Gammel Strand 38, 1202 København, Denmark
The brass sign bearing the restaurant’s name is polished daily, as you’d expect from a place that’s been going strong since 1910 and knows the value of upholding traditions and standards. This Copenhagen classic stands on the...
Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark
Situated in the old Copenhagen customs house overlooking the water, Studio has been awarded a Michelin star and focuses on a fusion of Nordic and international flavors prepared in an open kitchen with a fine-dining focus. With an all-star staff,...
Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark
As part of the Standard, a combined foodie hot spot and jazz club in the old Copenhagen customs house, Almanak focuses on traditional Danish flavors prepared using seasonal ingredients including berries, fruits, seeds, nuts, herbs, and everything...
Søllerødvej 35, 2840 Holte, Denmark
Søllerød Kro is a short trip from central Copenhagen and situated in the suburb of Holte. A meal here includes a walk through history as the building is a converted inn which dates back to 1677 and still has a traditional thatched roof. While this...
A visit to Denmark must include trying the country's famous, impossible-to-pronounce open-faced sandwich, smørrebrød (I'm fairly certain that only native Danish speakers can pronounce it properly -"SMUHR-bruth"). Smørrebrød translates to "buttered...
Hauser Pl. 16, 1127 København, Denmark
This historic restaurant has been serving herring, beer, and schnapps since 1877. More than just a culinary experience, this restaurant provides you with a truly historic cultural experience. While over the years the menu has expanded...
Nyhavn 21, 1051 København, Denmark
Cap Horn describes itself as a converted watering hole formerly servicing "thirsty sailors and women of easy virtue". More recently its clientele are decidedly more civilized. Focusing on an organic mindset, Cap Horn provides a menu pulled from...
Nørre Farimagsgade 41, 1364 København, Denmark
This place is an interesting blend. In the recent Danish tradition, it is a partnership between a number of different creative types. This time, those personalities happen to be design-oriented people from the food, interior design, and dinnerware...
Elmegade 18, 2200 København, Denmark
A one-man operation, this place is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a quality burger at a more than reasonable price. The shop itself is small and can easily be mistaken for your usual takeaway or kebab shop, but it isn't. The owner, who...
Kronprinsessegade 64, 1306 København, Denmark
Situated in Copenhagen's converted Navy barracks which date back to the 1600s, this restaurant seeks to deliver Danish cuisine that draws from the best parts of new and traditional trends: Think chicken liver with raspberry and sorrel, scallop...
