Almanak
Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark
| +45 72 14 88 08
More info
Tue - Sun 12pm - 12am
Tasty Nordic-Inspired FoodAs part of the Standard, a combined foodie hot spot and jazz club in the old Copenhagen customs house, Almanak focuses on traditional Danish flavors prepared using seasonal ingredients including berries, fruits, seeds, nuts, herbs, and everything in between – with dishes such as glazed baked beetroot with fresh blackberry, fennel, sorrel and smoked cheese, and wild duck confit with baked plums.
With an all-star staff, the focus is on service, flavor, and a rich experience that draws from local nature and changing seasons to shape the taste and feel of the menu.
The concept behind the Standard is compelling. It is home to three different fine-dining restaurants, including Almanak, which occupy the building while also having access to and working closely with the Standard's jazz club. The goal is to create a robust and vibrant atmosphere.
Photo courtesy of the Standard.