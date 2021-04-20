Banana Joe's
Elmegade 18, 2200 København, Denmark
+45 33 32 31 36
More info
Sun - Sat 5pm - 10pm
Best Budget Burger in CopenhagenA one-man operation, this place is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a quality burger at a more than reasonable price. The shop itself is small and can easily be mistaken for your usual takeaway or kebab shop, but it isn't. The owner, who regulars call "Joe" is welcoming, friendly, and truly cares about his food and your visit.
The food is good across the board, but he specializes in burgers. They're all good - beef, chicken, and even salmon - but his special "Banana Joe Burger" with an egg on top is the icing on the cake.
Don't be afraid to try the salmon burger. While Copenhagen is fairly bad about over-cooking their salmon in general, Joe always hits it just right and uses real slices of fresh salmon for the burger. It is delicious...and I say that as someone who doesn't normally like salmon.
Stay in, or take away, but be forewarned there are only 4 seats inside, and a handful of tables outside during summer months.