Restaurant Bror

Highly Unusual New Nordic Eats

Founded by two former NOMA sous chefs with Michelin pedigrees, Bror is a "restaurant inspired by nature, childhood, emotions, the city, past experiences, and the people around us." They focus on all the usual elements that define New Nordic—freshness, local products, vibrant flavors, innovation, and traditional ingredients drawn from northern Europe.



What makes Bror ("Brother" in Danish) so unusual is the menu. It is simple, and revolves around a number of unusual dishes such as cod cheek, cod sperm terine, or deep-fried bull balls. Main courses vary and depend largely on what is in season, and what the chefs have decided to experiment with.



In addition to the food menu, the restaurant also prides itself on sourcing excellent local beers.



Photo: Bror.