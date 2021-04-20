Restaurant Bror
Sankt Peders Stræde 24A, 1453 København, Denmark
| +45 32 17 59 99
Photo by Chris Tonnesen
Restaurant BrorNoma, consistently ranked as one of the world’s best restaurants, closed in 2016, but its impact on dining in Copenhagen has been profound. Many chefs who worked there have since launched their own restaurants, including two who opened Bror. It’s a small space with big ambitions—expect astonishing food made from the best local produce. The five-course menu costs 625 kroner ($100), with wine pairings an additional 450 kroner ($72). There are also some memorable snacks. Don’t miss the bull testicles with tartar sauce or the cod head with cabbage wrap.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Highly Unusual New Nordic Eats
Founded by two former NOMA sous chefs with Michelin pedigrees, Bror is a "restaurant inspired by nature, childhood, emotions, the city, past experiences, and the people around us." They focus on all the usual elements that define New Nordic—freshness, local products, vibrant flavors, innovation, and traditional ingredients drawn from northern Europe.
What makes Bror ("Brother" in Danish) so unusual is the menu. It is simple, and revolves around a number of unusual dishes such as cod cheek, cod sperm terine, or deep-fried bull balls. Main courses vary and depend largely on what is in season, and what the chefs have decided to experiment with.
In addition to the food menu, the restaurant also prides itself on sourcing excellent local beers.
Photo: Bror.
What makes Bror ("Brother" in Danish) so unusual is the menu. It is simple, and revolves around a number of unusual dishes such as cod cheek, cod sperm terine, or deep-fried bull balls. Main courses vary and depend largely on what is in season, and what the chefs have decided to experiment with.
In addition to the food menu, the restaurant also prides itself on sourcing excellent local beers.
Photo: Bror.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Bror
Noma might be closing in 2016, but its impact on dining in Copenhagen continues with two Noma sous-chefs who have gone on to open Bror. This is a small space with big ambitions. Expect astonishing food made from top-quality local products, such as bull testicles with tartar sauce.