Studio
Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark
| +45 72 14 88 08
Tue - Sun 12pm - 12am
One of Three Restaurants in the StandardSituated in the old Copenhagen customs house overlooking the water, Studio has been awarded a Michelin star and focuses on a fusion of Nordic and international flavors prepared in an open kitchen with a fine-dining focus.
With an all-star staff, the focus is on service, flavor, and a rich experience with a heavy dose of creativity, with offerings like squid with gooseberries and kaffir lime, razor clam with nasturtium and horseradish, and sweetbread with onion and tamarind.
The concept behind the Standard is compelling. It is home to three different fine-dining restaurants including Studio, which occupy the building while also having access to and working closely with the Standard's Jazzclub. Their goal is to create a robust and vibrant atmosphere.
Photo: The Standard