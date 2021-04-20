Restaurant Höst
Nørre Farimagsgade 41, 1364 København, Denmark
+45 89 93 84 09
More info
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 12am
Rustic Design at Its BestThis place is an interesting blend. In the recent Danish tradition, it is a partnership between a number of different creative types. This time, those personalities happen to be design-oriented people from the food, interior design, and dinnerware design communities. This restaurant has focused completely on providing a rich, intensely rustic experience that embodies modern trends in both the New Nordic cuisine movement and Danish design. Recent offerings include flounder with fried chicken skin and sauce made from fermented asparagus and grilled lobster with juniper pancake and pointed cabbage. Photo: Höst.
over 6 years ago
The Perfect Scandinavian Meal (Without the Noma Price Tag)
This is gourmet food for the working class. Höst makes multiple course meals and wine pairings affordable, even for those on a budget. And the whole meal happens in the most beautifully minimal, Nordic-designed space. Everything is light wood and rustic, with fur throws over each chair and cozy lighting. The staff are extremely attentive and knowledgeable, and they bring you "snacks" in between courses to keep the flavors coming and to let you leave feeling just the right amount of full. This picture is of my dessert: chamomile ice cream with crushed lemon verbena and wild red sorrel. The whole meal was memorable, and travelers should be grateful for a restaurant like Höst that allows you to taste the gourmet food Copenhagen is so known for without a price tag that deters you from the experience.