Restaurant Höst

This is gourmet food for the working class. Höst makes multiple course meals and wine pairings affordable, even for those on a budget. And the whole meal happens in the most beautifully minimal, Nordic-designed space. Everything is light wood and rustic, with fur throws over each chair and cozy lighting. The staff are extremely attentive and knowledgeable, and they bring you "snacks" in between courses to keep the flavors coming and to let you leave feeling just the right amount of full. This picture is of my dessert: chamomile ice cream with crushed lemon verbena and wild red sorrel. The whole meal was memorable, and travelers should be grateful for a restaurant like Höst that allows you to taste the gourmet food Copenhagen is so known for without a price tag that deters you from the experience.