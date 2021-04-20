Where are you going?
Told og Snaps

Toldbodgade 2, 1253 København, Denmark
| +45 33 93 83 85
A Restaurant, Smørrebrød Shop and Snaps Bar Copenhagen Denmark

Sun - Fri 11:30am - 3:30pm
Sat 11:30am - 4pm

A Restaurant, Smørrebrød Shop and Snaps Bar

These guys take a lot of pride in the food they prepare. Things are made from scratch daily, and they focus on sourcing high-quality ingredients based on taste and what's in season.

Beyond just smørrebrød and the usual Danish lunch menu, Told and Snaps is a fully functional restaurant.

They also have an assortment of traditional snaps, both purchased and homemade variations.

As this is a traditional Danish lunch restaurant, it's not typically open for dinner.

By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

