Told og Snaps
Toldbodgade 2, 1253 København, Denmark
| +45 33 93 83 85
Photo courtesy of Told & Snaps
Sun - Fri 11:30am - 3:30pm
Sat 11:30am - 4pm
A Restaurant, Smørrebrød Shop and Snaps BarThese guys take a lot of pride in the food they prepare. Things are made from scratch daily, and they focus on sourcing high-quality ingredients based on taste and what's in season.
Beyond just smørrebrød and the usual Danish lunch menu, Told and Snaps is a fully functional restaurant.
They also have an assortment of traditional snaps, both purchased and homemade variations.
As this is a traditional Danish lunch restaurant, it's not typically open for dinner.