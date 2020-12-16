Tennessee to Colorado road trip
Collected by Emma John , AFAR Local Expert
127 S Fir St, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
Picky eaters should make a beeline for eco-friendly Baked in Telluride, where menu offerings include gluten- and dairy-free cakes and cookies, plus traditional deli counter delights like Reubens bursting with enough pastrami to power you through...
164C Society Dr, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
Telluride is blessed with several great coffee shops, but Steaming Bean is special for its world-class loose-leaf teas. Sure, you could come in for the home blend, the local organic roast, the daily drip, or the French press. You could enjoy the...
150 W San Juan Ave, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
The epitome of fine dining, La Marmotte is as sophisticated as Telluride’s mountains are wild. While dining here, you can expect to enjoy expertly prepared dishes like beef tartare with caper berries and lemon, and roasted mahi-mahi, dusted...
224 W Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
Telluride’s literary mecca, this beloved store is stacked with more than 10,000 books at any given time. The expertly curated regional books section is a fount of the Wild West’s writing prowess, with illustrative tomes on the...
1242 N Main St, Shamrock, TX 79079, USA
You can't actually fuel up here - or at least you couldn't when we stopped in summer 2013. But the beautiful and unique U Drop Inn cafe and Conoco gas station has been lovingly restored by the City of Shamrock, and it's worth veering off the I-40...
Groom, TX 79039, USA
She'd been trailing it for miles. Like, 100 miles. "We MUST look out for it," my friend said. "It's the biggest cross in the western hemisphere! We've mustn't miss it!" Well, turns out, if you're travelling on the I-40 through Texas, you really...
2265 S 3rd St, Memphis, TN 38109, USA
I've included the question mark because, to be fair, it was the only BBQ I've tried in Memphis. But it was certainly sold to us on that premise: a friend of mine had been told that, in what claims to be the BBQ capital of the world, there were 2...
9 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104, USA
"Just 15 minutes." That was our friend Jamie's promise, and all we thought we'd be able to take of a banjo museum. An hour later, we were still there, gazing longingly at the instruments, cooing over the inlays. Turns out banjos are pretty...
Walking into the Big Texan Steak Ranch, it's not its subtlety you'll be overwhelmed by. This is a restaurant unashamed of its theme, and its theme is: COWS. But if you can stomach the fake-y saloon style, it's worth it. Because the steaks are just...
201 S Walbaum Rd, Calumet, OK 73014, USA
Who would have thought it. We stopped at the Cherokee Trading Post and Restaurant in the middle of a long, long day on the I-40 for purely aesthetic reasons (we wanted to get our pictures taken by the big historical mural, ok?). And while the rest...
