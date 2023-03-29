What Is a Passport Card—and Can It Replace a Passport?

If you’ve ever applied for a new passport (or have filled out the paperwork to renew an existing passport), you may have noticed that there’s also an option to purchase a passport card.

While both are valid forms of identification for U.S. citizens and noncitizen nationals that help facilitate travel, there are some significant differences between the two. Here’s what you need to know if you’re trying to decide between a passport book and a passport card.

A passport card is the same size and shape as a credit card. Courtesy of State Department

What is the difference between a passport book and a passport card?

Passport books and cards both contain information about their owner, including full name, nationality, place of birth, gender, issue date and expiration date, a unique identification number, and a photo.

Here’s how they’re different:

Appearance

The standard passport book is a 3.5-by-5-inch navy blue booklet containing a title page with the user’s personal information and 28 blank pages for visa stamps (which are given when you enter or leave a country other than the United States). Passport cards are sized to fit wallets and look similar to a driver’s license.

Cost

First-time passport book applicants are charged $165 (or $135 if they’re under 16). Passport book renewals cost $130, regardless of age. For passport cards, the initial cost is $65 ($50 for those under 16) and $30 for renewals. Both are valid for 10 years for adults and five years for those who are under age 16 at the time of issuance.

How to use them

With a U.S. passport book, travelers can enter all other countries and territories where Americans are welcomed (although some places require visas arranged ahead of time) by air, land, or sea.

Passport cards, however, are only valid for traveling between the United States and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Bermuda, by land or sea. You can’t use them for any international air travel.

Note that both are Real ID compliant and can be used for domestic flights.

Are passport cards worth it?

Because passport books are all-encompassing for international travel, they’re a better choice than passport cards for most people. However, there are some scenarios where it’s worth having a passport card—for example, you’re only planning to travel by land and sea or have a tight budget and need to do a border crossing. According to the Department of State, “The passport card was designed for the specific needs of northern and southern U.S. border communities with residents that cross the border frequently by land.”

You could also get both. Given the passport card’s size, it’s easy to carry around and use as a backup ID.