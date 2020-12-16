Modern Milan
Collected by Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert
Like most Italian cities, Milan has an amazing and very visible history that spans two millennia of art and architecture. But what really distinguishes it from other città is the ever-present testament to modernism and modern architecture—all accessible via the charming vintage trams.
Save Place
Piazza del Duomo, 8, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
The Museo del Novecento (Museum of the 20th century) is a visual lesson in one century of Italian art history. Housed is the 1930s Palazzo dell'Arengario by Rationalist architects Piero Portaluppi and Giovanni Muzio. The Novecento also houses an...
Save Place
Via Mozart, 14, 20122 Milano MI, Italy
The Villa Necchi Campiglio, just to the east of the historic center of Milan, may look familiar. The house had a turn on the silver screen in the 2009 Italian movie "I Am Love," starring Tilda Swinton. Even if you didn't see the film, anyone...
Save Place
Piazza del Duomo, Milano MI, Italy
The historic and modern center of the city, the Piazza del Duomo (the square surrounding the cathedral's base) remains a popular meeting place, hangout and hub of Milanese life. Local vendors setup shop (selling fresh coconut in the summer, toys...
Save Place
Piazza Duca d'Aosta, 1, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
Whether you have time to kill while waiting for your train or you simply like architecture, Milan’s main train station, Stazione Centrale, is worth a walk through for its epic 20th-century architecture. Originally designed at the turn of the...
Save Place
Via Fabio Filzi, 22, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
The Pirelli Tower is considered one of the most elegant "tall buildings" in the world, and at one point, it was one of the tallest. (And it was the tallest in Italy until 2010). The tapered, 32-story, 417-foot tower was developed in the 1950s by...
Save Place
Via Vittor Pisani, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
Via Vittor Pisani, leading up to Milan's Stazione Centrale, is a long and open boulevard, lined with modern buildings. It's quiet, and if you catch it in the right light, it has a vague Ayn Rand/The Fountainhead feel to it. The neighborhood...
Save Place
Via Giorgio Jan, 15, 20129 Milano MI, Italy
In the 1930s, architect Piero Portaluppi was the toast of the town, designing the most innovative and beautiful houses and buildings in Milan. Walking through Casa Boschi di Stefano, you find a great example of early twentieth century Italy, from...
Save Place
Piazza Velasca, 3/5, 20122 Milano MI, Italy
Torre Velasca is modern Milan's homage to its medieval prominence. The tower was built in the late 1940s/50s on the site of a neighborhood bombed out during World War II and is a testament to monument construction. It towers over the city with an...
Save Place
Piazza degli Affari, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Palazzo Mezzanotte (Mezzanotte Palace) is the seat of Italy's stock market and a great example of 1930s architecture. Designed by architect Paolo Mezzanotte it was considered the most tech building of its time. 21st notoriety can claim artist...
Save Place
Piazza del Duomo, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is more than a shopping center, it's a place for coffee, drink and dessert. Even more, in the center of the shopping center, there is a mosaic art of bull, which is said that if you spin your heel on the ball three...
Save Place
Via Alessandro Manzoni, 31, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
The Armani Hotel Milano occupies a beautiful, box-shaped 1930s palazzo in the beating heart of Milan’s fashion district. As striking as it looks from the outside, it’s arguably even more glamorous on the inside. Every aspect of its interior, from...
Save Place
Via Santa Margherita, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Milan is a different city at night, when the inky blue skies and warm orange street lights reflect on the grey facades of the city's buildings. The architecture- bombastic, monumental and sometimes even modern- is like a page out of Ayn Rand's The...
Save Place
Piazza Duca d'Aosta, 9, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
The newly renovated historic Excelsior Hotel Gallia is a gorgeous step into a past era with its Art Deco influences, and then a kick into the 21st century with smart technology, gorgeous design, and contemporary Made-in-Italy furniture. If you...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25