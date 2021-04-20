Museum of the 20th Century (Museo del Novecento)
Piazza del Duomo, 8, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
| +39 02 8844 4061
Sun, Tue, Wed, Fri 9:30am - 7:30pm
Mon 2:30pm - 7:30pm
Thur, Sat 9:30am - 10:30pm
Back to the Twentieth CenturyThe Museo del Novecento (Museum of the 20th century) is a visual lesson in one century of Italian art history. Housed is the 1930s Palazzo dell'Arengario by Rationalist architects Piero Portaluppi and Giovanni Muzio. The Novecento also houses an amazing collection, Who's Who of the 1900s, including Italians Balla, Modigliani, Boccioni, Martini, Morandi, and De Chirico and international artists like Picasso, Matisse, and Klee. In fact, the museum is considered one of the world's most important collections of Italian and international 20th-century art in Italy—Futurism, Spatialism, and Arte Povera. Keep your eye out for Piero Manzoni's clever Arte Povera pieces, Arturo Marini's large stone figures, and Pellizza Da Volpedo's monumental painting Il Quarto Stato (The Fourth Estate). Martini also did the palazzo's exterior bas relief.
Bonus: The upper level bar/restaurant overlooks Piazza del Duomo.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Boccioni's Unique Forms of Continuity in Space
Umberto Boccioni's 1913 sculpture Unique Forms of Continuity in Space is meant to be walked around. . . and around and around. It's a bronze lesson is movement and a celebration of potential. The piece is one of the Museo del Novecento's masterpieces and it is practically synonymous with Milan.