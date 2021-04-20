Museum of the 20th Century (Museo del Novecento) Piazza del Duomo, 8, 20123 Milano MI, Italy

Back to the Twentieth Century The Museo del Novecento (Museum of the 20th century) is a visual lesson in one century of Italian art history. Housed is the 1930s Palazzo dell'Arengario by Rationalist architects Piero Portaluppi and Giovanni Muzio. The Novecento also houses an amazing collection, Who's Who of the 1900s, including Italians Balla, Modigliani, Boccioni, Martini, Morandi, and De Chirico and international artists like Picasso, Matisse, and Klee. In fact, the museum is considered one of the world's most important collections of Italian and international 20th-century art in Italy—Futurism, Spatialism, and Arte Povera. Keep your eye out for Piero Manzoni's clever Arte Povera pieces, Arturo Marini's large stone figures, and Pellizza Da Volpedo's monumental painting Il Quarto Stato (The Fourth Estate). Martini also did the palazzo's exterior bas relief.



Bonus: The upper level bar/restaurant overlooks Piazza del Duomo.



