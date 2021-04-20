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Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Piazza del Duomo, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
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Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is more than a shopping center, it’s a place for coffee, drink and dessert. Even more, in the center of the shopping center, there is a mosaic art of bull, which is said that if you spin your heel on the ball three times, it will bring you good luck. Of course a lot of people were spinning on the ball, and there is a hole on the mosaic art.

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Fri Jul 18 03:41:32 EDT 2014

Sightseeing Extraordinaire

Several strolls through Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele are mandatory for the first time visitor. This very impressive precursor to the modern day malls we are accustomed to is always packed with adoring tourist and locals. Find a beverage along the galleria’s boarders and take a drink to-go while you stroll.

Fri Aug 25 19:59:30 EDT 2017

Gallaria is next to the Milan Cathedral

Milan is one of the fashion capitals of the world. It was the home of Leonardo DaVinci where his painting “The Last Supper” can be found.

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Fri Jul 18 03:41:46 EDT 2014

Open-Air Shopping in Central Milan

Designed by Giuseppe Mengoni in 1865, and named after the first king of Italy, Vittorio Emanuele II, an arching cast-iron dome of vaulted glass arcades covers the street connecting Piazza del Duomo to Piazza della Scala. The Galleria is a popular meeting place, home to some of the oldest shops in Milan, including Bernasconi’s silverware, Savini restaurant, Biffi Caffè, and luxury musts like Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. The elite power of the place was well illustrated in 2012 when MacDonald’s was forced to close when their lease renewal was refused. Go for the sales in January and July.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published.

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