Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II Piazza del Duomo, 20123 Milano MI, Italy

More info

Spinning on the bull for good luck - Milan, Italy Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is more than a shopping center, it's a place for coffee, drink and dessert. Even more, in the center of the shopping center, there is a mosaic art of bull, which is said that if you spin your heel on the ball three times, it will bring you good luck. Of course a lot of people were spinning on the ball, and there is a hole on the mosaic art.