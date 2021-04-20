Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Piazza del Duomo, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
+39 02 8845 5555
Spinning on the bull for good luck - Milan, Italy Italy
Sightseeing Extraordinaire Italy
Statue of Leonardo da Vinci in Milan Italy
Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II Italy
Stroll in the Galleria Italy
Open-Air Shopping in Central Milan Italy
Spinning on the bull for good luck - Milan, Italy Italy
Sightseeing Extraordinaire Italy
Statue of Leonardo da Vinci in Milan Italy
Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II Italy
Stroll in the Galleria Italy
Open-Air Shopping in Central Milan Italy

More info

Spinning on the bull for good luck - Milan, Italy

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is more than a shopping center, it's a place for coffee, drink and dessert. Even more, in the center of the shopping center, there is a mosaic art of bull, which is said that if you spin your heel on the ball three times, it will bring you good luck. Of course a lot of people were spinning on the ball, and there is a hole on the mosaic art.
By Shan Shan

More Recommendations

Kokleong Tham
almost 7 years ago

Sightseeing Extraordinaire

Several strolls through Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele are mandatory for the first time visitor. This very impressive precursor to the modern day malls we are accustomed to is always packed with adoring tourist and locals. Find a beverage along the galleria's boarders and take a drink to-go while you stroll.
Shan Shan
almost 7 years ago

Statue of Leonardo da Vinci in Milan

This is the statue of the famous Renaissance master, Leonardo da Vinci, outside of Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. If you are a fan of his work, make sure stop by.
Jennifer DeLap
almost 7 years ago

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

It was love at first sight with Milan. This city is beautiful, full of culture and shopping. The shops in this mall of sorts were a bit out of my price range, but being the fashion fiend I am, I was in heaven just window shopping.
Vincent Seglior
over 3 years ago

Stroll in the Galleria

Beautiful center in the city of Milan, Italy
Vincent Seglior
over 3 years ago

Gallaria is next to the Milan Cathedral

Milan is one of the fashion capitals of the world. It was the home of Leonardo DaVinci where his painting "The Last Supper" can be found.
Coach
almost 7 years ago

Open-Air Shopping in Central Milan

Designed by Giuseppe Mengoni in 1865, and named after the first king of Italy, Vittorio Emanuele II, an arching cast-iron dome of vaulted glass arcades covers the street connecting Piazza del Duomo to Piazza della Scala. The Galleria is a popular meeting place, home to some of the oldest shops in Milan, including Bernasconi’s silverware, Savini restaurant, Biffi Caffè, and luxury musts like Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. The elite power of the place was well illustrated in 2012 when MacDonald’s was forced to close when their lease renewal was refused. Go for the sales in January and July.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30