Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II
Piazza del Duomo, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
+39 02 8845 5555
Spinning on the bull for good luck - Milan, ItalyGalleria Vittorio Emanuele II is more than a shopping center, it's a place for coffee, drink and dessert. Even more, in the center of the shopping center, there is a mosaic art of bull, which is said that if you spin your heel on the ball three times, it will bring you good luck. Of course a lot of people were spinning on the ball, and there is a hole on the mosaic art.
almost 7 years ago
Sightseeing Extraordinaire
Several strolls through Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele are mandatory for the first time visitor. This very impressive precursor to the modern day malls we are accustomed to is always packed with adoring tourist and locals. Find a beverage along the galleria's boarders and take a drink to-go while you stroll.
almost 7 years ago
Statue of Leonardo da Vinci in Milan
This is the statue of the famous Renaissance master, Leonardo da Vinci, outside of Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. If you are a fan of his work, make sure stop by.
almost 7 years ago
It was love at first sight with Milan. This city is beautiful, full of culture and shopping. The shops in this mall of sorts were a bit out of my price range, but being the fashion fiend I am, I was in heaven just window shopping.
over 3 years ago
Stroll in the Galleria
Beautiful center in the city of Milan, Italy
over 3 years ago
Gallaria is next to the Milan Cathedral
Milan is one of the fashion capitals of the world. It was the home of Leonardo DaVinci where his painting "The Last Supper" can be found.
almost 7 years ago
Open-Air Shopping in Central Milan
Designed by Giuseppe Mengoni in 1865, and named after the first king of Italy, Vittorio Emanuele II, an arching cast-iron dome of vaulted glass arcades covers the street connecting Piazza del Duomo to Piazza della Scala. The Galleria is a popular meeting place, home to some of the oldest shops in Milan, including Bernasconi’s silverware, Savini restaurant, Biffi Caffè, and luxury musts like Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. The elite power of the place was well illustrated in 2012 when MacDonald’s was forced to close when their lease renewal was refused. Go for the sales in January and July.