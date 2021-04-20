Where are you going?
Milano Centrale Railway Station

Piazza Duca d'Aosta, 1, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
Website
Hang Out at the Train Station

Whether you have time to kill while waiting for your train or you simply like architecture, Milan’s main train station, Stazione Centrale, is worth a walk through for its epic 20th-century architecture. Originally designed at the turn of the century, Stazione Centrale has beautiful, monumental Liberty and Art Deco ornament in its main hall and entrances, while the platform area is covered in a gorgeous rooftop of iron arches. If you have a few more minutes, the Stazione also has some great shops, a traditional Motta caffe, and one of the best newsstands in the city.

By Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert

