Palazzo Mezzanotte Piazza degli Affari, 20123 Milano MI, Italy

Palazzo Mezzanotte Palazzo Mezzanotte (Mezzanotte Palace) is the seat of Italy's stock market and a great example of 1930s architecture. Designed by architect Paolo Mezzanotte it was considered the most tech building of its time. 21st notoriety can claim artist Maurizio Cattelan's comment to finance in the form of a large hand with extended middle placed in the very center of the piazza.