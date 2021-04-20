FAI - Villa Necchi Campiglio

1930s Milan

For decades, Villa Necchi Campiglio was a private home to industrialist family Necchi Campiglio, who bequeathed it as a museum foundation at the end of the 20th century. Now it is a museum and a temple to 1930s rationalist architecture. Architect Piero Portaluppi, like Frank Lloyd Wright and Le Corbusier, knew that design was much more than space. His signature zigzag meanders throughout the house, accented by Claudia GianFerrari's collection of modern art.



Film buffs will love the space as it was the setting for 2009's I Am Love, with Tilda Swinton.



