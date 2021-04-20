Piazza del Duomo Milan

Milan was a dream: Shopping. Culture. Unlimited cafes and gelato shops. It was love at first sight. We were fortunate enough to get a hotel in the heart of the city, and we were two blocks away from this amazing Duomo. Two blocks! I still cannot believe it. Our first night there, we arrived late, so we decided just to walk around a bit and see the area. About 10 minutes after we left our hotel, the sky started growing darker and darker, as you can see in this picture. We managed to snap a few pictures and then walk around the Galleria Vittorio Emanuelle II (a fancy name for the fancy mall right to the left in this picture). On our walk back to the hotel, we were caught in the middle of the most extreme downpour I have ever seen. It was amazing. It made the city look clean and new and sparkling.