D.C.'s Best Gardens & Parks

More than 230,000 acres of parks and green spaces as well as approximately 40 community gardens dot DC. Not only do most serve as gathering places for people to eat, play and socialize, they possess an abundance of flora and fauna, such as the display of 10,000 orchids at the US Botanic Garden, and natural formations in Rock Creek Park. As peaceful, refreshing sites, DC's parks and gardens are a welcome respite from the stresses of everyday living and long hours of sightseeing.