D.C.'s Best Gardens & Parks
Collected by Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
More than 230,000 acres of parks and green spaces as well as approximately 40 community gardens dot DC. Not only do most serve as gathering places for people to eat, play and socialize, they possess an abundance of flora and fauna, such as the display of 10,000 orchids at the US Botanic Garden, and natural formations in Rock Creek Park. As peaceful, refreshing sites, DC's parks and gardens are a welcome respite from the stresses of everyday living and long hours of sightseeing.
806 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
If you end your White House tour around lunchtime, head over to one of the many eateries on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, and pick up lunch to go. At the cash register, ask for two extra paper bags. Then head back toward the...
100 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
One deceptive thing about D.C. is that it looks like a small place, but it’s surprising how much walking you do when you're here. Walking in and between the museums, monuments, and other landmarks, you’ll be exhausted if you don’t pace yourself....
3101 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016, USA
The Washington National Cathedral stands high over D.C. as a beacon of faith for the nation. The impressive Gothic architecture evokes comparisons to Notre-Dame (despite being built more than half a millennium later). Flying buttresses, spires,...
3303 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Once upon a time, there was a run-down parking lot located under the Whitehurst Freeway leading into Washington, D.C. It wasn’t a place that anyone, even someone who needed to park a car, would think of coming. Thanks to the persistent efforts of...
Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
I’m very lucky. I get to spend my days in one of the most beautiful cities in the world! One thing that makes D.C. so special is the amount of green space that we have in the city. Constitution Gardens is just a few blocks from my office, and it’s...
16th St NW &, W St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Once an encampment for Union troops during the Civil War, 12-acre Meridian Hill Park is now a central gathering space for friends and fitness enthusiasts. Running groups, yoga classes, and personal training sessions all meet at this urban hilltop...
3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Whether you have a green thumb or just love to bask in nature, you'll want to check out the National Arboretum before you bid D.C. adieu. Spring is one of the best times to visit, when the azaleas, rhododendrons, and native trees are in full...
5200 Glover Rd NW, Washington, DC 20015, USA
Rock Creek Park is the main stretch of woodland that runs through the city's northwest corridor. If you want to escape the mob of tourists on the Mall, or you just want to spend time in an urban oasis, head to Rock Creek Park. Any section between...
Washington, DC 20007, USA
D.C. is one of the few cities to have one of these—officially, that is. Sandwiched between Montrose Park and Dumbarton Oaks Museum and Gardens, this picturesque trail starts near 31st and R Streets NW in Georgetown and cuts through Rock Creek Park...
355 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Named for the mythical dragon-like beast said to terrorize the region at the turn of the century, Snallygaster is DC's largest beer festival. It features a beastly display of over 250 unique craft beers, sourced from the best local, domestic, and...
