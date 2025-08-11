Amtrak’s Fastest Train Is Launching This Month on the East Coast

The fastest train in the United States is about to get a serious upgrade. On August 28, 2025, Amtrak’s first NextGen Acela trains will officially enter service on the Northeast Corridor, marking the first major overhaul of the high-speed route since Acela debuted in 2000.

The new trains will run from Washington, D.C., to Boston, with stops in Philadelphia, New York, New Haven, and Providence, among other East Coast cities along the 457-mile stretch of track. For travelers, that means a ride that’s a little quicker, noticeably roomier, and more tech-forward—and potentially even more appealing than flying.

According to the national railroad company, the new high-speed trains will reach top speeds of 160 mph, which is about 10 mph faster than existing Acela trains. (It currently takes approximately two hours and 50 minutes to get from D.C. to New York with Acela; Amtrak’s 2040 plans estimate a trip on the new trains can be up to 20 minutes faster.) The new fleet will also feature a “tilt system” that will allow the trains to navigate curves at high speeds.

The new trains can travel up to 160 mph, shaving valuable time off journeys between major East Coast hubs. Courtesy of Amtrak

Each NextGen Acela train has 27 percent more seats than its predecessor (the train cars will be roomier as well, so more seats won’t mean less space), easing the crunch on one of Amtrak’s busiest routes. Cabins in business and first-class cars (there is no economy class on these trains or on Acela in general) have been redesigned with larger windows so riders can better take in the scenery, brighter lighting, and ergonomic seats with winged headrests for privacy. Every seat will come equipped with USB ports and power outlets, individual reading lights, and complimentary 5G-enabled Wi-Fi—a boost for anyone trying to work (or stream) on the go.

The new trains will feature a redesigned grab-and-go café car. Amtrak will also bring back a food and beverage cart service for passengers seated in business class; in first class, travelers will be served full meals, with dishes crafted by Stephen Starr, a James Beard Award–winning chef.

Amtrak’s rollout of the NextGen product (which was originally slated for 2021 but delayed by production issues) will start with five new full trainsets (the locomotives plus the cars they’re pulling), with the rest of the 28-train fleet entering service gradually through 2027. The phased rollout means travelers may see both the original and NextGen Acelas operating side by side for the next couple of years. As more new trainsets are added, Amtrak plans to expand schedules with additional departures and more express service (i.e., fewer stops).

For business travelers, the upgrades could translate to more productive, comfortable trips between meetings. For leisure travelers, it’s a chance to leave behind the airport shuffle and arrive directly in the heart of a city without factoring in security lines or waits for checked baggage.

Among the many upgrades on the NextGen Acela trains will be a food and beverage cart. Courtesy of Amtrak

Tickets for the NextGen Acela will be available in the coming weeks through Amtrak’s website and app, as well as at train station kiosks. Amtrak hasn’t released details on pricing for the new service or information on how to identify and select the NextGen Acelas during the booking process yet; it said it will provide additional information before the launch date.

The Northeast isn’t the only place Amtrak is looking to upgrade its current fleet. In 2026, the rail company plans to launch the new Amtrak Airo on select itineraries, including along the Amtrak Cascades, which travels from Vancouver, Canada, to Eugene, Oregon, and on Northeast Regional routes, from Boston to Virginia Beach, Virginia. The trains will feature many of the same enhancements as the Acela, such as panoramic windows and more spacious seating, and will be the company’s first hybrid-electric powered cars, which will reach max speeds of 125 mph.