32 Festivals Worth Traveling For

I've been on a whirlwind tour of festivals this past year, from Europe to Africa to Asia and right here in the USA. As I prepare once again for Burning Man, it's fun to look back at some of my favorite festivals. And, I've enjoyed seeing my fellow adventurers' entries, too. So, here are of few of my highlights, and a few from kindred spirits on AFAR who travel near and far to cultivate their own cultural curiosity...and share them here with all of us.