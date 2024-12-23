7 Food Festivals in Chile Worth Planning Your Trip Around

Food and adventure travel go hand in hand, and perhaps nowhere else does it better than Chile. If the glaciers, fjords, and pristine beaches weren’t already calling, Chile’s food scene is reason enough to plan your next trip to South America. From renowned Santiago restaurants to the Central Valley’s award-winning vineyards, Chile has become a destination for food and wine enthusiasts. But there’s much more to Chile’s culinary story.

Chile stretches more than 2,600 miles along South America’s western edge, and regional food and wine harvest festivals celebrate the country’s vast geographic and cultural diversity year-round. Whether you pair a coastal seafood feast with your surfing trip or explore Patagonian gastronomy alongside glaciers, adding one of these five festivals to your itinerary will be the highlight of your next Chilean adventure.

Attend the International Andean Carnival in Arica

Any list of Chilean celebrations must begin with the epic Carnaval Andino Internacional con la Fuerza del Sol (International Andean Carnival with the Force of the Sun), though it’s not strictly a food festival. The annual three-day event, which takes place in Chile’s northernmost city of Arica from February 14–16 in 2025, is Latin America’s third-largest carnival. The spectacle draws 100,000 visitors to experience 16,000 dancers, music, and a Gastronomic Fair featuring the cultures and flavors of Chilean, Peruvian, Bolivian, and Afro-descendant communities. Look for picarones, a donut-like dessert made from sweet potato or squash.

Known as the “City of Eternal Spring” for its year-round mild temperatures, Arica also offers easy access to outdoor activities like surfing, checking out the iconic rock formation (Morro de Arica), and taking a desert excursion to the Laguna Roja (red lagoon). Be sure to book your Arica hotel early—this beloved annual tradition fills every hotel in the city.

Taste wine at the Vendimia de Curicó

Visit vineyards during harvest season at Vendimia de Curicó. Courtesy of Sernatur Chile

Celebrate Chilean wine culture at the region’s largest and longest-running harvest festival, Vendimia de Curicó. Today, dozens of festivals take place across Chile’s wine valleys between March and April, but the original event is still the showstopper, spanning four days and attracting more than 200,000 visitors. While wine is the centerpiece, this event appeals to all ages and interests. Activities include a gastronomic boulevard featuring regional cuisine, artisan crafts, election of the festival queen, live music, and folklore performances.

When you tire of stomping grapes, you’re in the ideal location to explore more of the region’s wild landscapes. A little more than an hour away, Parque Nacional Radal Siete Tazas—named for the seven natural pools linked by waterfalls—offers stunning hiking trails and March’s warm weather and clear skies make it an ideal time to visit.

Sip craft beer at Valdivia’s Bierfest

The Mercado Fluvial in Valdivia Photo by Camilo Pinaud/Unsplash

In addition to renowned wine, beer culture thrives in Chile. Settled by German immigrants during the 19th century, Valdivia is now recognized as Chile’s beer capital. In late January, an annual, four-day Bierfest, organized by Valdivia-based brewer Kunstmann, kicks off with a beer parade and features live music, a vintage car show, sailing regattas, paddleboard races, and an equestrian event. Attendees don traditional costumes (check the festival website for tips on tying your dirndl bow) and are invited to compete in feats of strength and beer-drinking contests. Traditional German fare like pretzels and currywurst help soak up the plentiful brews.

Year-round, craft beer fans can tour the Kunstmann brewery for a 15-beer tasting and German menu or visit its brewing museum, which details the history of Valdivia’s beer industry. But Kunstmann is one of many breweries in town. You’ll find dozens of cervecerías, biergartens, and beer-centric restaurants like Café Haussman.

If you’re overwhelmed, consider a strategic approach and book a beer tour for a curated experience. Between tastings, visit the Feria Fluvial seafood market for ceviché or stroll the riverfront promenade before heading off to explore the natural beauty of the surrounding Lake District.

Eat your way through the Ñam Festival in Santiago

It’s fitting that Santiago, one of South America’s most exciting food cities, hosts the innovative Ñam Festival. Ñam means “yum,” and the event has celebrated “social gastronomy” every March for the past 12 years. Browse the Ñam Mercado, with more than 100 stands featuring Chile’s food heritage, from traditional ingredients to sustainable farming. Families can dive into Ñamcito, a kid-focused food court with workshops and live shows designed to bring food awareness and appreciation to the next generation of gourmands. New for 2025, the Mercado del Cambio brings together NGOs, foundations, and social innovation projects to show that food can be creative and eco-friendly.

A golf course in Santiago, Chile Photo by Francisco Kemeny/Unsplash

While you’re in town, dine at Boragó. Its tasting menu, featuring Indigenous ingredients, has earned it recognition as one of the world’s top restaurants. For a casual setting, sample local favorites, like empanadas, completos (Chilean-style hot dogs), and mote con huesilo (sweet non-alcoholic drink made with peaches and wheat berries) at Central Market.

Celebrate Santiago’s Fiestas Patrias

September 18–19 marks Chile’s Fiestas Patrias, a nationwide celebration of the country’s independence from Spain. Festivities take place throughout Chile, and the largest is in Santiago’s Parque O’Higgins, where a community fonda (street party) houses food stands, live music, traditional games, and cueca dancing.

The party’s menu features iconic Chilean dishes, including empanadas de pino, stuffed with beef, onion, boiled egg, olives, and raisins; choripán topped with a spicy pebre sauce; and anticuchos (grilled meat skewers). Sample some of the festive drinks, like mote con huesillo, a non-alcoholic drink made with dried peaches, cooked wheat, and simple syrup; chicha, fermented grape or apple juice—or if you’re brave, a terremoto (“earthquake”). Deceptively sweet, this signature of the Fiestas Patrias mixes pipeño wine, pineapple ice cream, and grenadine. Revelers often dare to drink a second, known as the replica or aftershock, risking the potential results.

Surf Pichilemu and check out the Fiesta de Comidas Costeras

For an authentic taste of Chilean coastal cuisine and a few surprises, head to the Fiesta de Comidas Costeras in Pichilemu, Chile’s surf capital in the O’Higgins region. Formerly known as the Fiesta del Cochayuyo, it still spotlights the seaweed superfood, cochayuyo. This nutrient-rich ocean kelp has sustained the O’Higgins coastal communities for centuries. The two-day event in November features food stands (try the seaweed empanadas), artisan crafts, regional wines, live music, a culinary competition, and panoramic ocean views.

The May y Vino Hotel is a well-located base for exploring the area. The onsite restaurant, Mareal, delights diners with owner-chef Gustavo Moreno’s seafood-focused menu.

Punta de Lobos, Pichilemu, Chile Photo by Cristian Castillo/Unsplash

Pichilemu is the heart of the festivities, and similar cochayuyo-focused events often occur in neighboring towns along Chile’s central coast. Places like Bucalemu and Navidad offer travelers multiple opportunities to combine an epic surf trip with a deeper appreciation of how the coastline shapes Chile’s food culture.

Go to Sabores Natalinos in Puerto Natales

Cordero al palo exemplifies Patagonia’s culinary heritage at Sabores Natalino. Courtesy of Sernatur Chile

Puerto Natales, the gateway to Torres del Paine National Park, is a hub for exploring Patagonian glaciers and, more recently, gastronomy. Each November, the southern port city transforms into a celebration of local flavor at the Sabores Natalinos festival. Held for the first time in 2022, this growing annual event celebrates the traditional techniques and environmental stewardship that exemplify Patagonian cuisine. The gastronomic circuit showcases local ingredients like cordero al palo (spit-roasted Magellanic lamb), the hallmark of southern Chilean cuisine.

Puerto Natales also offers excellent year-round dining. Stay at the hotel or book a table at its restaurant, the Singular Patagonia, for dishes featuring local guanaco (a relative of the llama), scallops, and rhubarb. For a more informal taste of Patagonia, stop by the local bakery, Patagonia Black Lamb, for crab and cheese empanadas.

Another must-try Patagonian flavor is calafate. Renowned for nutritional and medicinal properties, these tiny superfoods resemble blueberries. Try calafate in desserts like mousses, tarts, and beverages, including calafate sours and mojitos. Legend has it that anyone who consumes the calafate will return to Patagonia.