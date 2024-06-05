Travel InspirationArt + CultureFestivals + Events
By Lisa Abend
  •  June 05, 2024

How to Prepare for the Running of the Bulls at Pamplona’s Festival of San Fermín

Follow these 12 tips to make the most of this annual festival in Spain.

An overhead shot of a black bull running through the streets surrounded by people, many dressed in white with red bandanas

The running of the bulls is only one part of the July festivities known as the Festival of San Fermín.

Courtesy of San Fermin Pamplona/Unsplash

The Festival of San Fermín in Pamplona, Spain, best known for the running of the bulls (encierro), is a nine-day, wine-soaked bacchanalia. As with many Spanish festivals, it has religious and somewhat gory roots: Fermín was a 3rd-century C.E. patron saint of Navarre, of which Pamplona is the capital; he was condemned for his Christianity and martyred when he was tied to a bull and dragged to his death. Today’s festival, though, is an enormous secular bash. From July 6 to 14 each year, more than a million people pour into the city of 200,000 residents, hoping to dodge bulls, watch a bullfight, and soak up Basque culture. Like many fun things, the festival can be a bit chaotic, so follow these dozen tips and rules to get the most out of your visit.

1. Arrive early for the running of the bulls

Access to the route is through La Plaza Consistorial and La Plaza del Mercado from 6:30 a.m, so be in that line by 6 a.m. or you won’t get a good spot. Try Calle Santo Domingo by the railing that stretches down from the Nafarroako Museoa. If you don’t plan to run or you want a guaranteed spot, you can rent a balcony space. There’s no central listing for balcony rentals, but a quick search will turn up a dozen options from €115 per person (about US$125).

2. Get acquainted with the daily schedule

Although San Fermín can seem chaotic, there is an actual schedule. The musical wake-up always begins at 6:45 a.m., the encierro at 8 a.m., and the Big Head parade at 9:30 a.m. Things pick up again at 6:30 p.m. when the bullfights start, then fireworks are at 11 p.m., and the open-air dance is at midnight. Processions and parades always pass through the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

People lifting a statue of a religious figure in gold and red robe over a crowded street parade

While the running of the bulls is the most famous part of the celebration internationally, the festival also has a deep religious history, honoring the city’s patron saint.

Courtesy of San Fermín Pamplona/Unsplash

3. Follow the rules for running

Don’t get to the route late or drunk. Don’t touch the bulls. You can start from any part of the route. Most people jump out of the bulls’ path after a couple of seconds. If you fall, don’t get up until the bulls have passed. That’s the surest way to be gored. The run rarely exceeds three minutes.

4. Ask for the saint’s blessing

Right before each encierro, the runners at the start of the course sing to Saint Fermín, asking his blessing. Join in at the end with a rousing “¡Viva San Fermín! ¡Gora San Fermín!

5. Enjoy Basque culture

Go to the pelota (jai alai) tournament, the nightly folk concerts in the Plaza del Castillo, and the stone-lifting, log-cutting, and tug-of-war contests at the Plaza de los Fueros.

6. Don’t jump off the fountain

Pamploneses do not consider jumping off the fountain to be part of their local culture. It’s a dangerous and somewhat disrespectful “tradition” brought in and done only by foreign tourists. Just don’t get involved.

7. Figure out a game plan for storing your stuff

Need to leave your stuff somewhere? There’s a bag check open during the festival in the school at Plaza San Francisco (€5, approximately US$5.50), and there are a handful of coin-operated lockers at the bus station (€5 to €6). Have cash. Services like LuggageHero, Lock Here Now, and Radical Storage all have storage points in the city center.

Rows of people in white clothes with red sashes and hats holding hands and watching a man doing a folklore dance in center of plaza

Want to fit in? Follow the festival’s red-and-white dress code.

Courtesy of San Fermín Pamplona/Unsplash

8. Follow the official dress code

All white, with a red bandana or scarf around the neck and a red sash around the waist. Bring a lot of backup T-shirts. And you really, really don’t want to wear open-toed shoes.

9. Drink responsibly

The kalimotxo—equal parts red wine and cola, served over ice—is a Basque Country concoction that’s far too easy to put away. Don’t drink more than three in a row, trust me.

10. Invest in a wineskin

Wine is an essential component of San Fermín. Instead of lugging around a glass bottle, find handcrafted botas (wineskins) at Las Tres Z.Z.Z., which has been making them since 1873. Visit the workshop on the edge of neighborhood Ermitagaña-Mendebaldea (about 30 minutes by bus or 10 by cab from Plaza del Castillo) or order directly to your hotel. The botas hold up to three liters of your favorite vino.

11. Indulge your sweet tooth

Iconic 150-year-old Churrerio La Mañueta closed at the end of 2023, but you’ll find deeply satisfying churros at tiny, very local El Churrero de Lerín (Calle de la Estafeta, 5). Go for the classic chocolate con churros or try them filled with dulce de leche, chocolate cream, or whipped cream, then write a note on the tile wall.

12. Choose the right hotel

Stay at Gran Hotel La Perla, a historic hotel from 1881 whose 44 modern, sound-proofed rooms have balconies that open onto the action of the San Fermín festivities. From €203 (US$221) per night.

This article was originally published in 2012. It was updated on June 4, 2024.

Lisa Abend
Lisa Abend is a journalist based in Madrid and the author of The Sorcerer’s Apprentices: A Season in the Kitchen at Ferran Adrià's elBulli. She is also a contributing writer at Afar and correspondent for Time magazine.
From Our Partners
Courtesy of Kessler Collection
Where to Travel Next
Why These 3 American Cities Are Perfect for a Fall Escape
Sponsored by
Casa Monica Resort &amp; Spa
Where to Travel Next
3 Fabulous Hotels in Historic Southern Cities for Your Next Getaway
Sponsored by
The City center, cathedral, city hall and the old main bridge across the Main river at night time in Germany, Lower Franconia, Würzburg
History + Culture
History Buff? Add These Places in Germany to Your Must-See List
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
A curved and elevated stretch of the Banks-Vernonia State Trail in Oregon, an abandoned railroad bed traversing foggy fields and forests.
Outdoor Adventure
33.5 Miles Were Just Added to The Country’s National Trails System
June 05, 2024 01:14 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Lourdes: A Pilgrimage to France’s Holy Waters
In the Magazine
A Skeptic Visits the Holy Waters of Lourdes—And Surprises Even Himself
June 05, 2024 09:40 AM
 · 
Edward Readicker-Henderson
Lone tent on a grassy field by the ocean
U.S. Beaches
California’s Most Stunning Beach Campsites, From Luxurious Glamping to Secluded Hiking Spots
June 05, 2024 05:13 AM
 · 
Jessie Beck
A relatively remote stretch of sand with large scattered rocks in Bermuda with crystal blue ocean water
Ocean Cruises
5 Perfectly Dreamy Cruises to Bermuda
June 04, 2024 01:35 PM
 · 
Brittany Chrusciel

See More