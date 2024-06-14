Kristy Alpert is a freelance food and travel writer with bylines in AFAR, Travel + Leisure, TIME, Esquire, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, Food & Wine, Fodor’s Travel, Wine Enthusiast, Global Traveler, Travel Weekly, and more. She has visited all seven continents—paid rent on three—and takes far too much pride in her spice cabinet, which includes juniper berries from Norway, cardamom from Nepal, and a prized ras el hanout from Morocco. She is also a certified yoga instructor and rookie surfer.