Kristy Alpert is a freelance food and travel writer with bylines in AFAR, Travel + Leisure, TIME, Esquire, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, Food & Wine, Fodor’s Travel, Wine Enthusiast, Global Traveler, Travel Weekly, and more. She has visited all seven continents—paid rent on three—and takes far too much pride in her spice cabinet, which includes juniper berries from Norway, cardamom from Nepal, and a prized ras el hanout from Morocco. She is also a certified yoga instructor and rookie surfer.

Most recent articles
Festivals + Events
9 Paris Olympic Activities That Are Free—No Reservations or Tickets Required
June 14, 2024 04:17 PM
Guana Island
January 07, 2022 03:13 PM
Peter Island Resort & Spa
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, Autograph Collection
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
Cow Wreck Beach Bar & Grill
April 20, 2021 03:32 PM
Speicherstadt
April 20, 2021 03:29 PM
Majohnny Hill
December 01, 2018 08:40 AM
Fat Virgin Cafe
November 29, 2018 08:15 AM
Aroma’s Cigar and Martini Bar
November 24, 2018 08:34 AM
Cooper Island
November 20, 2018 09:02 AM
The Settlement
November 20, 2018 08:38 AM
Necker Island
November 15, 2018 08:42 AM
Carrot Bay
November 13, 2018 09:17 AM
Hog Heaven
November 13, 2018 09:17 AM
Moskito Island
May 22, 2018 04:47 PM
Ivan’s Stress-Free Bar and Campground
May 22, 2018 04:42 PM
Sandcastle Hotel
May 22, 2018 04:38 PM
Johnson’s Ghut
January 07, 2017 07:02 AM
Norman Island
January 07, 2017 07:01 AM
Pusser’s
January 07, 2017 06:57 AM
Horseshoe Reef
January 07, 2017 06:52 AM
Foxy’s Tamarind Bar
January 07, 2017 06:49 AM
Great Harbour
January 07, 2017 06:49 AM
Tortola Pier Park
July 22, 2016 04:55 PM
Hendo’s Hideout
July 22, 2016 04:55 PM
Hamburg Landungsbrücken
July 22, 2016 04:55 PM
Deichtorhallen
July 22, 2016 04:55 PM
Internationales Maritimes Museum Hamburg
July 22, 2016 04:55 PM
Neuengamme Concentration Camp Memorial
July 22, 2016 04:55 PM
Bären-Treff
July 22, 2016 04:55 PM
