Shannon Reed

AFAR Contributor

Shannon Reed is a writer and professor living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Articles by author
Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
Road Trips
Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
15 of the Best Audiobooks for Road Trips and Plane Rides
Books
15 of the Best Audiobooks for Road Trips and Plane Rides
Everything You Need to Know About the Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Festivals + Events
Everything You Need to Know About the Edinburgh Festival Fringe
17 Signs You Miss Traveling
Travel Inspiration
17 Signs You Miss Traveling
How to Recreate Your Canceled Europe Trip at Home
Travel Inspiration
How to Recreate Your Canceled Europe Trip at Home
The Best Books of 2019 to Pack for Your Next Trip
Books
The Best Books of 2019 to Pack for Your Next Trip
Read Your Way Across the USA: 14 Books to Inspire Your Next Trip
Books
Read Your Way Across the USA: 14 Books to Inspire Your Next Trip
7 Great Books About New York City
Books
7 Great Books About New York City