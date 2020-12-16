12 Must-Do Experiences in Cape Town
Collected by Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Local flavors, stunning views, and fine wines: Cape Town has far more than 12 great experiences, but start here. Active travelers will delight in the number of outdoor experiences by land and sea. Travelers focused on culture will enjoy the variety of local markets and dining options. These are the activities you can't miss before departing Cape Town.
Save Place
Lion's Head, Signal Hill, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The hike up Lion’s Head affords incredible views. Since the trail winds around the mountain, you’ll have the unique opportunity to see every side of Cape Town from above. When you start, the ever-stunning Table Mountain will be just to...
Save Place
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
Save Place
The Old Biscuit Mill, 375 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7915, South Africa
As soon as you've booked your flight to Cape Town, you'll also want to book your lunch or dinner reservation at the Test Kitchen. The restaurant was named to the “World’s 50 Best” list in both 2015 and 2016, making it one of...
Save Place
Chapmans Peak, Cape Town, 7979, South Africa
A nail-biting drive for those afraid of heights. Stunning vista views from this ledge-clinging road. Careful with those wide turns if you aren't used to driving on the "wrong" side of the road!
Save Place
76 Orange St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The Belmond Mount Nelson is a window back to South Africa’s colonial era, but only its finer aspects. A statue of Mahatma Gandhi presides over the entrance; the service is oh-so-proper; and guests enjoy a lavish, quintessentially English...
Save Place
1st Floor, Royale Eatery, 273 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Through an unmarked door and up a steep staircase above Royale Eatery you'll find the Waiting Room, a bar and lounge with retro style (but it's usually too dark inside to really notice it). The best part of the multi-level lounge is the rooftop...
Save Place
Groot Constantia Rd, Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
The oldest winery in South Africa, Groot Constantia has a long history of producing some of the best wines in the world. Groot Constantia is also a rarity in its proximity to Cape Town itself. In the 19th century the European heads of state...
Save Place
Tafelberg Rd, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Cape Town’s Table Mountain National Park, which hugs the perimeter of the city, is so popular that the line for the cable car to the top can be longer than a queue for a Disneyland ride. But why stand in line when you can put your feet to...
Save Place
157 2nd Ave, Kenilworth, Cape Town, 7708, South Africa
Banana Jam Café is tucked away in the quiet village of Kenilworth, just steps from the neighborhood MetroRail train stop. This restaurant is one of the best destinations for happy hour in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs. They've also become a...
Save Place
Cape Point, Cape Peninsula, Cape Town, South Africa
While Cape Point is not, in fact, the southernmost tip of Africa—as is often claimed—it is generally accepted that the Indian and Atlantic oceans meet somewhere between here and the real tip, Cape Agulhas. Still, Cape Point is about as dramatic as...
Save Place
Corner Adderley Street and, Wale St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
History buffs and those who are curious about the slave trade and its impact on South African development (specifically the Western Cape colony) will find a visit to the Slave Lodge very insightful. The theme of the museum is "from human wrongs to...
Save Place
39 Regent Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, 8060, South Africa
“Bootlegger Coffee Shop is one of my new discoveries. An imported Dutch Giesen coffee roaster is responsible for the excellent coffee. The shop stays open until 11 p.m. and serves dinner.” —Rashiq Fataar
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25