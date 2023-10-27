For years, the large warehouse next to the Two Oceans Aquarium was a dimly lit place where local craftsmen hawked traditional African curios. Many of these items were duplicates of items already found in Greenmarket Square, or worse, were made in China. The popularity of local markets and handcrafted goods in South Africa has increased recently, especially after Cape Town was named World Design Capital in 2014. Despite the entrepreneurial outpouring, the opportunities to purchase goods from local makers remained fragmented and spread out across the city’s numerous weekly markets. The Watershed, a permanent market at the V&A Waterfront, has created the opportunity for international visitors to shop 150 of South Africa’s best makers in one central location. The application process for a booth at The Watershed is strict and ensures a wide variety of high-quality products are displayed. The upstairs of the Watershed is taken up by an open-air floor plan with several wellness vendors, as well as, event space available for rental. From leather bags, to jewelry, clothing, and art, you’ll want to save room in your luggage for your time spent here.