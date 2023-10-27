Neighbourgoods Market, Cape Town

A favorite of tourists and locals alike, the Neighbourgoods Market offers a taste of Cape Town culture.
Marie Frei
When in Woodstock, shop for local products at the popular Neighbourgoods Market.
The Cape Town market scene is booming, with something nearly every day of the week. As well as local vendors offering fresh produce and baked goods, the markets host talented local designers who exhibit their clothing, jewelry, and other gifts. Whether it’s the Oranjezicht City Farm Market, which takes place on Saturdays on the V&A Waterfront, the Neighbourgoods Market in Woodstock, or the Bay Harbour Market at Hout Bay, the experience is never a rushed or hurried affair. Plan to spend some time sipping, snacking, and bumping elbows with locals as you select the perfect handcrafted souvenir to take home.
A compelling reason to be in Cape Town on a weekend morning (especially Sunday, if you want to eat your way through the food-focused Oranjezicht City Farm Market, too) is the dynamic Neighbourgoods Market at the Old Biscuit Mill in up-and-coming Woodstock. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., hip locals and tourists alike weave their way through what can only be described as an abundance of all things artisanal—edible, wearable, and otherwise. The most jam-packed part of the market is usually the massive tent lined with vendors specializing in mushrooms, bread, paella, pizza, honey, cakes, cheeses, and craft brews. It’s a veritable smorgasbord, so wear your stretchy pants, and work it off afterward by strolling the other section devoted to micro-merchants selling baby moccasins, brightly colored swimwear, offbeat home accessories, recycled brass jewelry, and more.
Get your gourmet on at the Neighbourhood Goods market
The highlight of Cape Town‘s hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all offering serious quality food it’s almost impossible to decide what to have for lunch. There’s only one option – get there for breakfast and snack all the way through the morning.
Buy a beautiful, locally made object
This wonderful market features over 100 specialty stalls every Saturday, creating a space for local farmers, fine-food purveyors, organic merchants, bakers, artisan producers, celebrated local chefs, young designers and artists to share their creations. The market is housed in an old sky-lit brick warehouse and courtyard at the Old Biscuit Mill in the industrial neighbourhood of Woodstock, Cape Town. It’s one of those places that tourists and local enjoy alike. It has grown substantially since it first opened with coffee shops and restaurants as well. A great place to have lunch and buy some cool, original things- not a fake Gucci bag in site! It does get very busy and things like the freshly baked breads sell out quickly so come early - definitely by 10 am as it closes around 2pm. One of my favourite things to do on a Saturday morning. Be sure to check out the ever changing photography exhibition of local photographers work.
Saturdays at the Neighbourgoods Market
There is a tremendous selection of international food and drink at the Neighbourgoods Market in Woodstock (Saturdays, 9am-2pm), so come hungry. You’ll find Belgian waffles, paella, bratwurst, and thin-crust pizza, as well as, craft beer, fresh fruit smoothies, tea, and coffee. After your first wander through the food tent, you’re sure to commit to coming back another weekend to try something you missed. There are benches and old doors repurposed as table tops to sit and relax and people watch—this market draws all types.
Gourmet Farmers Market in Cape Town
Saturday mornings at the Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock are reserved for one of Cape Town´s most popular gourmet food markets, the Neighbourgoods Market. A wide variety of artisanal food and produce is available, representing the 4 corners of the world but with a particularly South African flavour. It´s definitely a good idea to get there early because by lunch time the place is packed with people and food stalls will be close to sold out, if not already packing up.
Make like a local and go to The Old Biscuit Mill on Saturdays
Indulge in local eats, enjoy great music, and shop indie at The Old Biscuit Mill’s Neighborgoods Market on Saturdays. This Delicious Smoked Salmon and Poached Egg on a bed of Hash Browns was DIVINE. Smoked salmon is very popular in Cape Town and this combination hit the spot. There are many food vendors selling unique sandwiches, juices, rooibos iced teas, and delicious bites to give you energy to do some shopping. A lot of locals come here to socialize, hear live music, and get some fresh produce as well. There is also a set up of clothing and accessories independent vendors if you are interested in wearing true Cape Town-designed flare. A MUST-DO in Cape Town!