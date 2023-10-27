Neighbourgoods Market, Cape Town

This wonderful market features over 100 specialty stalls every Saturday, creating a space for local farmers, fine-food purveyors, organic merchants, bakers, artisan producers, celebrated local chefs, young designers and artists to share their creations. The market is housed in an old sky-lit brick warehouse and courtyard at the Old Biscuit Mill in the industrial neighbourhood of Woodstock, Cape Town. It’s one of those places that tourists and local enjoy alike. It has grown substantially since it first opened with coffee shops and restaurants as well. A great place to have lunch and buy some cool, original things- not a fake Gucci bag in site! It does get very busy and things like the freshly baked breads sell out quickly so come early - definitely by 10 am as it closes around 2pm. One of my favourite things to do on a Saturday morning. Be sure to check out the ever changing photography exhibition of local photographers work.