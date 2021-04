Lion’s Head

By far the most fulfilling experience in Cape Town . Maybe it was the sun beating down on me yet the sweeping views of the ocean and of the town. Maybe it was the vertigo-inducing climb up the metal footholds/ladders while holding onto chains so I would not slip yet the thrill I got while ascending. Maybe it was the 360 degree views of Table Mountain, Robben Island, the Atlantic, Camps Bay, and the city, all within my peripheral vision. Maybe it was the sweat and dust dripping down my face while watching the sun set on one side and the full moon rise on the other with the pastel colors slowly filling the sky. Maybe it was the triumphant feeling of finally reaching the top and being able to enjoy the spectacular world around me. Or taking that well-deserved photo lounging on the cliff-hanging edge. It could have been watching the city slowly light up at dusk putting on its black dress and diamond earrings for me while I struggled to see where my next foothold was in the dark. Or maybe it was all of this. Please do the sunset hike/full moon hike, bring snacks/wine to enjoy on the way or at the top, and a flashlight in case you need it. It is an experience like none other that will make you feel like you have made a real connection with the rich land of South Africa.