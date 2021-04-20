Lion’s Head

Hiking/Climbing up Lions Head in Cape Town, South Africa

After moving to South Africa for a year following my Freshman year of college, I returned home with pictures, memories, and new friends. I had spent the year volunteering and working in the Guguletu township 20 minutes down the N2 highway outside of the city. In the final days of stay there I decided to make the climb up Lions Head Mountain, which runs adjacent to, but stands alone from, Table Mountain and the 12 Apostles (which are viewable in the picture). It was a hike that I had been looking to make but had been too busy too up until nearly my last day. Upon reaching the top I was met with what was undoubtedly the best view and scenery I have seen in my entire life. It left me speechless and in awe. It was a quick 30-40 minute hike but it would have be just as worth if it had taken 5 hours to reach. It is something that would without hesitation recommend that anyone who is able to, do at some point in their lifetime, because It is without question worth every penny, hour, and amount of stress it takes to get there.