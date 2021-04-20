Kalk Bay
Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 7990, South Africa
+27 72 099 2175
Photo Miguel Sobreira/age fotostock
Kalk BayOne of Cape Town’s most picturesque corners, this small fishing harbor sees boats sail in daily with their catches (often trailed by hungry seals waiting for tidbits). Recently, however, the area has also become known for its antique stores, restaurants, and shops—one of the best collections of African curios, materials, and artwork for sale can be found at Artvark, on the edge of town. Expect to see everyone from hipsters to surfers to an old couple who’s lived here for 50 years. A seaside promenade connects Kalk Bay to the colorful beach cottages of St. James and to Surfers Corner in Muizenberg, another gem of an old-world suburb that is becoming a second Kalk Bay. Don't miss Cucina Labia, a restaurant housed in a mansion built by an Italian who wanted to create a little Venice here.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Fresh fish from Kalk Bay harbour
Kalk Bay is a small fishing town on the Cape Peninsula about an hour´s drive south of Cape Town. This is one of the best places in the area to buy fish, fresh from the boats as they come in from the sea every morning, but if you don´t want to buy and cook your own fish there are many different restaurants right in the harbour to choose from... ranging from fish-n-chips takeaway to fine seafood dining.