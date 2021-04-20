Kalk Bay Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 7990, South Africa

Photo Miguel Sobreira/age fotostock

Kalk Bay One of Cape Town’s most picturesque corners, this small fishing harbor sees boats sail in daily with their catches (often trailed by hungry seals waiting for tidbits). Recently, however, the area has also become known for its antique stores, restaurants, and shops—one of the best collections of African curios, materials, and artwork for sale can be found at Artvark, on the edge of town. Expect to see everyone from hipsters to surfers to an old couple who’s lived here for 50 years. A seaside promenade connects Kalk Bay to the colorful beach cottages of St. James and to Surfers Corner in Muizenberg, another gem of an old-world suburb that is becoming a second Kalk Bay. Don't miss Cucina Labia, a restaurant housed in a mansion built by an Italian who wanted to create a little Venice here.