Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kalk Bay

Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 7990, South Africa
+27 72 099 2175
Kalk Bay South Africa
Fresh fish from Kalk Bay harbour South Africa
Kalk Bay South Africa
Fresh fish from Kalk Bay harbour South Africa

Kalk Bay

One of Cape Town’s most picturesque corners, this small fishing harbor sees boats sail in daily with their catches (often trailed by hungry seals waiting for tidbits). Recently, however, the area has also become known for its antique stores, restaurants, and shops—one of the best collections of African curios, materials, and artwork for sale can be found at Artvark, on the edge of town. Expect to see everyone from hipsters to surfers to an old couple who’s lived here for 50 years. A seaside promenade connects Kalk Bay to the colorful beach cottages of St. James and to Surfers Corner in Muizenberg, another gem of an old-world suburb that is becoming a second Kalk Bay. Don't miss Cucina Labia, a restaurant housed in a mansion built by an Italian who wanted to create a little Venice here.
By Ted Botha , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Kerry Murray
almost 7 years ago

Fresh fish from Kalk Bay harbour

Kalk Bay is a small fishing town on the Cape Peninsula about an hour´s drive south of Cape Town. This is one of the best places in the area to buy fish, fresh from the boats as they come in from the sea every morning, but if you don´t want to buy and cook your own fish there are many different restaurants right in the harbour to choose from... ranging from fish-n-chips takeaway to fine seafood dining.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points