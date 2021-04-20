Cape Point
Cape Point, Cape Peninsula, Cape Town, South Africa
Cape PointWhile Cape Point is not, in fact, the southernmost tip of Africa—as is often claimed—it is generally accepted that the Indian and Atlantic oceans meet somewhere between here and the real tip, Cape Agulhas. Still, Cape Point is about as dramatic as you can get, with the land falling steeply away on three sides, the wind whipping around the cliffs, and the ocean churning below. The road to the point, at the end of a drive from Cape Town, goes through 20 miles of nature reserve full of baboons and antelopes. For those who don’t want to walk up to the lighthouse, there is a funicular, but to reach the point itself, you’re going to have to hike.
The Urban Baboon
Once able to call the Western Cape their playground, tribes of Chacama Baboons have been forced to find sanctuary within the scrubby fynbos landscape on the outskirts of the city in areas like the Cape Point Nature Reserve and the surrounding Helderberg, Hex River, and Boland Mountains. Due to the development and spread of human settlement on the Cape over time, these mammals have a long history of human conflict in the region. Their unrestricted and close proximity to the city of Cape Town means there is bound to be an occasional, curious baboon wandering northwards towards the city, possibly following ingrained migration routes towards the aforementioned mountains to find a mate. Humans arguably present a greater danger in these situations, with power lines, guard dogs, and fast moving cars being the biggest threats in their path. Baboons are one of the largest species of monkeys and are also incredibly strong. In the Western Cape, baboons are a protected species, so it is illegal to feed, kill, or hunt them. When visiting Cape Point, it's important to remember to keep a safe distance, lock car doors and shut car windows, and generally treat them like the wild animals they are. The last thing you want is one damaging your rental car or stealing your camera on your visit to Cape Point.
Up in the Clouds at Cape Point
No visit to Cape Town is complete without a visit to the lighthouse at Cape Point. From the main parking lot, you can walk up to the lower visitor area where there is a gift shop and the Two Oceans Restaurant. The true highlight is the old lighthouse lookout, which can be found atop several sets of winding stairs. There is also a funicular transferring visitors to and from the lower station to the top. Don't be dismayed if there are clouds when you visit. While they can obscure your view, the sensation of the misty air rolling over you is quite cool. It also helps you imagine why Bartolomeu Dias called this historically difficult to navigate area the "Cape of Storms".
Cape of Good Hope
Many confuse the Cape of Good Hope to be either the most Southern point of the African continent or where the Atlantic and the Indian Ocean meets. It is actually neither. The most southern point of Africa is Cape Agulhas and where the Indian Ocean meets the Atlantic. The Portuguese explorer, Bartholomeu Dias was commissioned to find a new sea route to Asia and when he finally reached the Cape of Good Hope, he wrote home to the emperor that he has reach the end of the continent, therefore found a way to Asia. He called the spot, the Cape of Storms. John II of Portugal was so thrilled with prospect of a new trading route to Asia he renamed it, Cape of Good Hope. There is something special about standing at the edge of something massive, such as an entire continent. Even though the Cape of Good Hope’s geographical distinction is being the most South West point of the continent, it does not make it any less magical. Standing there, knowing that you are at the end of the world, watch the light flicker across this most incredible bay contrasted with the roaring Atlantic….all of sudden, you feel like anything is possible. Cape of Good Hope indeed.
Cape of Good Hope by Helicopter
If you're short on time and it's not too windy, consider sharing a helicopter ride from Cape Town to the Cape of Good Hope. Bring your camera or even a cell phone, sunglasses, sunscreen, and avoid loose clothing. The views are phenomenal, and it's (almost) as close to the bottom of the world as you'll get without venturing into the Antarctic.
Cape Point Lighthouse - The Tip of Africa
A surreal place with all sorts of hikes and mini adventures. The expansiveness of where the Indian and Atlantic meet is humbling. A must see on a trip to ZAF.