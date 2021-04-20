Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Website
Victoria & Alfred Waterfront Cape Town South Africa
Sundowners at the Waterfront Cape Town South Africa
Victoria & Alfred Waterfront Cape Town South Africa
Sundowners at the Waterfront Cape Town South Africa

Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

Probably the most visited attraction in the city, the V&A combines many elements of the greatest commercial waterfront projects around the world. There are plenty of draws for tourists (the Cape Wheel, helicopter rides, boat trips to Robben Island) and locals (450 retail outlets, from H&M to a major supermarket), but it remains a working harbor, with small seagoing vessels sailing between the main harbor and the dry dock that lies adjacent to the excellent Two Oceans Aquarium and Watershed craft and design hall. There’s even a fast-growing residential section, connected by canals that stretch toward the city. The latest addition, however, is the Silo District, which became one of Cape Town’s must-visit attractions soon after opening in late 2017. Here, a number of restaurants and boutiques, anchored by the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, are located amid old grain silos.
By Ted Botha , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Justin Lee
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sundowners at the Waterfront

On returning from a very eye-opening trip to Robben Island, I decided to stop at one of the nearby restaurants for a quick drink before heading back to the apartment. The sunsets are amazing anywhere in Cape Town, but the V & A Waterfront is such a great place to experience this daily occurrence because you have a good variety of restaurants and drinking spots to choose from, should you decide to continue into the night. And if you need to do a spot of shopping, you can do that too from one of the many stores inside the adjacent mall.
AFAR Explorer - A. Wildgust
about 3 years ago

V & A Waterfront: Working Harbor with shopping & dining

The V & A Waterfront is a great spot to spend the day when in Cape Town. Still a working harbor, it also appeals to a leisure crowd for its great restaurants, bars, shops, a Ferris wheel, and the Watershed. The Watershed houses galleries, boutiques, and ateliers for local artists working in textiles, sculpture, paintings, photography, and much more. You can also take a helicopter tour from the harbor to admire the gorgeous coastline from above. The waterfront is also where you catch the ferry to Robben Island.
Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

dine, drink and shop

The Victoria and Alfred waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa has seen virtually every tourist who sets foot in Cape Town. It is a hub of dining and shopping venues on the waterfront of the most beautiful city in the world. A fabulous view of Table Mountain can be had on the boat over to Robben Island which leaves from the area. The Cape Grace Hotel is located right there but for a more boutique choice try the Cape Heritage Hotel. And don't miss - seriously don't miss- the Savoy Cabbage Restaurant. Two incredible dinners there in the month we were in South Africa. We also had a wonderful meal at Caveau adjacent to the hotel.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points