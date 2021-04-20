Victoria & Alfred Waterfront
Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Photo by Marcel Weichert/age fotostock
Victoria & Alfred WaterfrontProbably the most visited attraction in the city, the V&A combines many elements of the greatest commercial waterfront projects around the world. There are plenty of draws for tourists (the Cape Wheel, helicopter rides, boat trips to Robben Island) and locals (450 retail outlets, from H&M to a major supermarket), but it remains a working harbor, with small seagoing vessels sailing between the main harbor and the dry dock that lies adjacent to the excellent Two Oceans Aquarium and Watershed craft and design hall. There’s even a fast-growing residential section, connected by canals that stretch toward the city. The latest addition, however, is the Silo District, which became one of Cape Town’s must-visit attractions soon after opening in late 2017. Here, a number of restaurants and boutiques, anchored by the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, are located amid old grain silos.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sundowners at the Waterfront
On returning from a very eye-opening trip to Robben Island, I decided to stop at one of the nearby restaurants for a quick drink before heading back to the apartment. The sunsets are amazing anywhere in Cape Town, but the V & A Waterfront is such a great place to experience this daily occurrence because you have a good variety of restaurants and drinking spots to choose from, should you decide to continue into the night. And if you need to do a spot of shopping, you can do that too from one of the many stores inside the adjacent mall.
about 3 years ago
V & A Waterfront: Working Harbor with shopping & dining
The V & A Waterfront is a great spot to spend the day when in Cape Town. Still a working harbor, it also appeals to a leisure crowd for its great restaurants, bars, shops, a Ferris wheel, and the Watershed. The Watershed houses galleries, boutiques, and ateliers for local artists working in textiles, sculpture, paintings, photography, and much more. You can also take a helicopter tour from the harbor to admire the gorgeous coastline from above. The waterfront is also where you catch the ferry to Robben Island.
almost 7 years ago
dine, drink and shop
The Victoria and Alfred waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa has seen virtually every tourist who sets foot in Cape Town. It is a hub of dining and shopping venues on the waterfront of the most beautiful city in the world. A fabulous view of Table Mountain can be had on the boat over to Robben Island which leaves from the area. The Cape Grace Hotel is located right there but for a more boutique choice try the Cape Heritage Hotel. And don't miss - seriously don't miss- the Savoy Cabbage Restaurant. Two incredible dinners there in the month we were in South Africa. We also had a wonderful meal at Caveau adjacent to the hotel.