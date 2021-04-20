Local street art explodes!

I love street art! I think it says so much about a city and the way it's people think and feel. Street art has exploded in the edgy neighborhood of Woodstock, and one of my favorite things is to grab my camera and explore the streets, looking for beautiful works of art sprayed onto the walls of houses or derelict buildings. It's free, fun and feels like a treasure hunt. Word of caution, if possible hang out in two's, don't wander around in the evenings or in deserted spots. Keep your camera close or better still snap pics on your smart phone. This is not a tourist area and is filled with a mixture of people and cultures. Be sensible but explore off the main road- that's where the real treasures lie.