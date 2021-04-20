Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden
Rhodes Dr, Newlands, Cape Town, 7735, South Africa
| +27 21 799 8783
Photo courtesy of Lisa Burnell/Cape Town Tourism
Kirstenbosch National Botanical GardenFounded in 1913, this famous botanical garden was the first in the world dedicated to its country’s own flora. The spectacular, 90-acre plant haven forms part of a nature reserve that borders Table Mountain National Park. Besides numerous gardens and forests—some of which you can traverse on high via the futuristic Boomslang (Tree Snake) walkway—Kirstenbosch has a greenhouse, a restaurant run by the popular Moyo group, and a nursery for green thumbs who want to take a piece of the garden home with them. Spend five minutes here and you'll realize why Kirstenbosch’s displays at the Chelsea Flower Show in London often win gold.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Outdoor Summer Concerts at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden
The gates open and the hillside quickly transforms into a buzzing sea of people as you tip-toe around their picnic blankets. A prelude of cork popping signals the start of the fun as everyone's favorite summertime activity begins: the open air concert series at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. The world-famous garden is a stunning venue for an outdoor concert. As the sun begins to set over the backside of Table Mountain and the bandshell lights twinkle. Local acts such as FreshlyGround, Jeremy Loops, Johnny Clegg, Goldfish, and the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra regularly sell out, so it's wise to pre-purchase tickets. It's a great event to pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and mingle with local Capetonians. There is no better way to spend a summer Sunday afternoon in Cape Town.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
A Misty Afternoon at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Kirstenbosch ranks as one of the world's top picnic sites, and with good reason: it's on the slopes of Table Mountain, and any picnic would be a confirmed success when presided over by that view. I stopped by there on an otherwise gloomy afternoon last fall, and snapped this shot of Table Mountain shrouded by the mist — it looks even more majestic under a cloak of clouds.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Kirstenbosch Gardens Tree Canopy Walkway
Kirstenbosch National Botanic Gardens, Cape Town celebrates its centenary this year. Following a similar idea to that of The Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew who some years ago built their famous Xstrata Treetop walkway, Kirstenbosch in its 100th year, has completed a well-hidden aerial walkway, affectionately known locally as ‘The Boomslang’ ("The Tree Snake"), providing visitors to the gardens the opportunity of walking above the treetops. Affording an opportunity to view the trees from above and take in the magnificent eastern slopes of Table Mountain across the Cape Flats to the Hottentots Holland Mountains in the distance. This welcome development created in an unobtrusive way, sensitive to its surrounds, is yet another development enhancing Cape Town’s status as ‘World Design Capital 2014’.
almost 7 years ago
Flooring Flora
Loved wandering through Kirstenbosch--the flowers are just fantastic. Wasn't thrilled about the size of some of the spiders, tho! One night we went to an Elton John concert there--everyone was camped on a hillside with picnic blankets and baskets. It was pretty lovely (this coming from a non-fan).