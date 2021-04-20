Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Kirstenbosch Gardens Tree Canopy Walkway

Kirstenbosch National Botanic Gardens, Cape Town celebrates its centenary this year. Following a similar idea to that of The Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew who some years ago built their famous Xstrata Treetop walkway, Kirstenbosch in its 100th year, has completed a well-hidden aerial walkway, affectionately known locally as ‘The Boomslang’ ("The Tree Snake"), providing visitors to the gardens the opportunity of walking above the treetops. Affording an opportunity to view the trees from above and take in the magnificent eastern slopes of Table Mountain across the Cape Flats to the Hottentots Holland Mountains in the distance. This welcome development created in an unobtrusive way, sensitive to its surrounds, is yet another development enhancing Cape Town’s status as ‘World Design Capital 2014’.