Bo-Kaap District, Cape Town

In 2010 we made our first trip to Cape Town and within 5 days it became one of our all time favorite places. The scenery, the people, the history, the places to see are so rich in culture and it's 'stormy' past all add to one's experience. Here's only one example and why we will be there again in 2012. The residents of Bo-Kaap are mostly descended from slaves who were imported to the Cape by the Dutch during the the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. They reigned from Africa, Indonesia, Java Malaysia, and elsewhere in Asia. They were known as “Cape Malays”, which is an incorrect term as most of BoKaap’s residents are not entirely of Malaysian descent. There are still traces of Indonesian vocabulary in BoKaap’s dialect. There are also many words which have also been substituted with Afrikaans. The Dutch imported slaves who were political exiles, convicts, skilled craftsmen, artisans, famous scholars and religious leaders. Islam started in Saudi Arabia some 1400 years ago and many people with that background also reside there, having come in the 1700's.