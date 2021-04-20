Groot Constantia
Groot Constantia Rd, Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
| +27 21 794 5128
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5:30pm
Groot Constantia, Cape TownThe oldest winery in South Africa, Groot Constantia has a long history of producing some of the best wines in the world. Groot Constantia is also a rarity in its proximity to Cape Town itself. In the 19th century the European heads of state included wines from Groot Constantia in their cellars. Today the wine makers at this famous winery are still making their excellent wines and guests can visit for a full tasting. It’s also a great spot for a picnic, as long as you watch out for baboons. This is South Africa after all.
More Recommendations
about 3 years ago
South Africa's Oldest Winery: Groot Constantia
We only had time for one winery that day so we chose Groot Constantia, the oldest winery in all of South Africa, dating back to 1685. It has cellar tours, wine tastings, two on-site restaurants and a historical museum as well. Groot Constantia is known for the high-quality red wines it produces, including Shiraz, Merlot and blended red Gouverneurs Reserve. Best part is it's right in Cape Town. Just take the red bus tour and it drops you off right at the door. Adjacent to the winery route is the famous Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens. What a lovely day of exploring wineries and gardens. Cheers!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Pinotage
South Africans love their wine, and with good reason. They’ve been producing wine since the 17th century and the Constantia winery in Cape Town has a long reputation as one of the best wineries in the world. Embargoes during the apartheid era though meant that South African wines couldn’t access the international marketplace, which set back the industry at a time when people around the world were discovering new and tasty wines. South Africa is making up for lost time though and now consumers in the United States and Europe are once again learning about the many delicious wines produced on the bottom of the world. One of the most popular in South Africa is the pinotage. Pinotage is South Africa’s signature red grape varietal and was originally a hybrid between two other grape types: Pinot noir and Cinsaut. Today it’s easily the most popular wine in South Africa and is known for a smooth, smoky flavor. As the go-to wine you’ll look like a travel pro when you ask for it at a restaurant or local wine bar. Groot Constantia is the oldest winery in South Africa and is conveniently located in Cape Town making it the perfect spot to taste your first pinotage.