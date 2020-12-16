Where are you going?
10 Places to Eat in the San Fernando Valley Right Now

Collected by Carole Dixon , AFAR Local Expert
If your next trip to Los Angeles involves a Universal Studios tour, visiting the set of Ellen at Warner Brothers, or seeing The Talk at CBS, these pursuits will take you to the San Fernando Valley. This former culinary wasteland has completely flipped into a foodie tour de force recently—specifically on the stretch of Ventura Blvd. between Studio City and Sherman Oaks. Here you will find Michelin-starred chefs, high-end sushi, top-notch vegan options, and more.
The Bellwether

The modern Tudor cottage décor is a welcome respite at this market-driven, family-style restaurant from executive chef and co-owner Ted Hopson (formerly of the famed Father’s Office). Roasted carrots are paired with chamomile carrot jus,...
Kaiju Sushi

13704 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423, USA
Kaiju, which means “sea monster” in Japanese, is helmed by former Koi chefs Go Nakabayashi and Mark Hayashi. The intimate restaurant is committed to using the highest quality of fish, and offers traditional sushi fare, innovative fusion, and...
Cocina Condesa

11616 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604, USA
Enjoy authentic Mexican street food—and one of the only Mezcalerias in the city—while sitting in an open-air space decorated with artifacts from south of the border. Cocina Condesa Executive Chef M. Elena Vega grew up in the seaside town of Tuxpan...
Barrel & Ashes

Chefs Tim Hollingsworth (former Chef de Cuisine of The French Laundry) and Rory Hermann (former Executive Chef at Bouchon) have joined forces to create a BBQ joint. This may seem an unlikely combination, but the results are outstanding. Top menu...
The Gadarene Swine

11266 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604, USA
Chef Phillip Franklin Lee, formerly of Scratch Bar on La Cienega’s Restaurant Row in Beverly Hills, has defected to the Valley, opening up a new incarnation of Scratch Bar in Encino. He first made waves here with The Gadarene Swine. This...
Augustine

13456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423, USA
Dustin Lancaster and Matthew Kaner, the force behind Los Feliz favorite Bar Covell, have teamed up with longtime friend Dave Gibbs to bring an eclectic local wine bar to the Valley. Housed in a building dating back to 1941 that was originally a...
Firefly

11720 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604, USA
Michelin-starred chef Paul Shoemaker has definitely raised the bar of Valley dining after moving into this dimly lit alfresco enclave (previously known mainly as a place for drinking too many margaritas on the patio). Now you can sample his...
GC Marketplace

3315 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90068, USA
Celebrated chef and event producer Gary Arabia (who invented those “body sushi” parties) opened GC Marketplace in the heart of the Cahuenga Pass, near Universal Studios. With all food made in-house, the marketplace offers a series of vignettes...
Girasol Restaurant

11334 Moorpark St, Studio City, CA 91602, USA
Top Chef contestant CJ Jacobson came to the Valley after a stint a few years ago at Copenhagen's Noma with chef Rene Redzepi. Jacobson quickly became known for his innovation, using seasonal flowers, plants, and interesting herbs in his cuisine,...
