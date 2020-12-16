10 Places to Eat in the San Fernando Valley Right Now

If your next trip to Los Angeles involves a Universal Studios tour, visiting the set of Ellen at Warner Brothers, or seeing The Talk at CBS, these pursuits will take you to the San Fernando Valley. This former culinary wasteland has completely flipped into a foodie tour de force recently—specifically on the stretch of Ventura Blvd. between Studio City and Sherman Oaks. Here you will find Michelin-starred chefs, high-end sushi, top-notch vegan options, and more.