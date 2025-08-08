For One Summer Only, You’ll Be Able to Take a Rare Train Ride through Jasper and Banff National Parks

Rocky Mountaineer, the luxury train company known for its glass-domed coaches and slow-travel ethos, is charting a new course through the Canadian Rockies next year—one that will be available to passengers for only a few weeks.

Dubbed “Passage to the Peaks,” the just-announced route will run between Banff and Jasper in Alberta, Canada, in June and July 2026. Unlike Rocky Mountaineer’s other offerings that typically start in Jasper or Banff and end in Vancouver (or vice versa), this new itinerary stays entirely within the Canadian Rockies, offering travelers a deep dive into one of North America’s most dramatic alpine regions.

The train will trace a historic stretch of rail between the gateway towns to two of Canada’s most beloved national parks, climbing past glacial lakes, hanging valleys, and the jagged summits of the Continental Divide. Among the highlights visible from the train: the thunderous, multi-tiered Pyramid Falls, the towering face of Mount Robson, the highest peak in the Canadian Rockies at just under 13,000 feet.

Travelers can book the two-day train journey on its own, which includes an overnight stop in Kamloops, a riverside town roughly halfway between Banff and Jasper. Alternatively, they can opt for one of several extended packages (up to 10 days) that include hotel stays and excursions in Banff and Jasper, as well as in Calgary (the largest city in Alberta) and Lake Louise (a famously stunning turquoise glacial lake within Banff National Park). The longer options add experiences such as cruising Lake Minnewanka, hiking on the Columbia Icefield (one of the largest accumulations of ice south of the Arctic Circle), and riding the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram. The extended itineraries will operate as motor-coach tours (apart from the two days on the train).

Aboard the train, guests can choose between two classes of service, the SilverLeaf or GoldLeaf. The former, offered on a single-level coach with oversize glass-dome windows, includes breakfast and lunch served at your seat. The latter is aboard a two-level coach with a glass-domed upper level and has an exclusive outdoor viewing platform; GoldLeaf guests are served slightly more elevated meals in a dining room on the lower level. Both classes of service include snacks, beverages (including alcohol), and overnight accommodations with baggage delivery (the GoldLeaf service does, however, have premium room categories at the hotels, whereas SilverLeaf rooms are standard level). Onboard hosts will share stories about historic sites, scenery, and wildlife.

While the route was designed to offer an immersive look at this corner of the Rockies, it’s also strategically timed. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Canada is cohosting alongside the United States and Mexico, will bring an influx of international visitors to Vancouver, which is Rocky Mountaineer’s traditional starting and ending point.

“With the city expected to welcome a significant number of visitors, we’re excited to offer an alternative route for those seeking a quieter experience,” the website states, adding that for those who still want to travel to or from Vancouver, the “First Passage to the West,” “Journey through the Clouds,” and “Rainforest to Gold Rush” routes are still available during that time.

You an book the “Passage to the Peaks” itinerary on Rocky Mountaineer’s website, with prices for the two-day train journey starting at $2,107 in the SilverLeaf category or at $3,047 in the GoldLeaf one.