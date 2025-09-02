A Restored Sleeper Train to Launch from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, with Temples and Regional Cuisine Along the Way

There are quicker ways to get from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Thailand. A one-hour flight whisks travelers between the two cities several times a day. An overnight train on the State Railway of Thailand has long been a budget-friendly option. But this fall, a new train aims to reframe the journey to be as exciting as the destination.

Launching on November 16, 2025, the Blue Jasmine is a restored set of 1960s Japanese sleeper cars reimagined as a rolling boutique hotel. Over the course of nine days, the train will travel from Bangkok to Chiang Mai and back, stopping in Ayutthaya, a former Thai capital dating back to 1350 and a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Uthai Thani, known for its natural and historic beauty; and Sukhothai, a UNESCO-listed ancient city rich in traditional architecture. The train traces a route through Thailand’s misty mountains and temple-studded plains along the way to those sites.

With 10 carriages and room for 37 guests, the Blue Jasmine—which DTH Travel, an Asia specialist tour operator and travel company, designed in conjunction with the State Railway of Thailand—is deliberately intimate.

Elevated Thai cuisine is served aboard the Blue Jasmine train. Courtesy of DTH Travel

The rail itinerary is built around daily cultural experiences (which are included in the ticket price but aren’t mandatory). Travelers can choose to go on a tuk-tuk tour of Ayutthaya, join locals during their morning almsgiving rituals, and visit the famed temples in Uthai Thani. They can also take a hands-on workshop in pottery or goldsmithing before watching a traditional Thai dance performance in Sukhothai. Additionally, they can visit an ethical elephant sanctuary in Chiang Mai. The trip culminates in a scenic cruise past historic temples and lively markets along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River, followed by a farewell dinner at a waterside restaurant.

Only two nights are spent aboard the train. All others are in four-star hotels, such as Bodhi Serene in Chiang Mai and Sukhothai Heritage Resort in Sukhothai. Cabins come in three categories: Classic, Premium, and Premium Suite. Classic offers cozy accommodations with bunk beds, a small sink, a mirror, a side table, and a reading light, as well as shared bathroom facilities. Premium twin cabins are similar, also offering bunk beds (but with more elevated furnishings) and communal bathroom facilities (but shared with fewer people), plus access to the Panorama Lounge, which includes a balcony and a premium dining car. Premium Suites have a double bed, a private en suite bathroom (with separate toilet and shower spaces), two picture windows, private butler service, and access to the Panorama Lounge as well.

The train’s Premium Suites feature a double bed, a private en suite bathroom, and butler service. Courtesy of DTH Travel

In the pair of dining and lounge cars, travelers can sip cocktails or sample regional dishes while watching Thailand’s countryside glide by through wraparound windows. Wi-Fi will be available on the train.

Unlike ultra-luxurious trains such as the Eastern & Oriental Express, the Blue Jasmine positions itself as “premium” rather than extravagant. Prices start at 195,000 Thai baht (about US$6,000) per person based on double occupancy (though all room categories have a solo supplement option) and include accommodations, meals, curated off-train excursions, and hotel stays along the route.

The inaugural journey departs from Bangkok’s historic Hua Lamphong Station on November 16, 2025, with additional trips scheduled through the end of the year. In 2026, the Blue Jasmine has scheduled departures in January, February, July, November, and December.