Tips + NewsTrending News
By Bailey Berg
  •  January 9, 2026

Private Luxury Rail Travel Is Coming to These Scenic U.S. Train Routes

A new company is introducing private railcar journeys on two of the most beautiful routes in the American West.
A 1955 Union Pacific Warren R. Henry train car with glass-dome windows, brown arm chairs, and a bench seat with cushions at the end of the car

The 1955 Union Pacific Warren R. Henry train car features a classic glass-dome lounge car from which passengers can view the passing scenery in comfort.

Courtesy of Halloway

For travelers who love the idea of traveling the country by train but crave a little more space, privacy, and polish than a standard Amtrak seat or sleeper car allows, a new option is rolling onto the tracks this winter. Starting in mid-January 2026, a new company called Halloway is offering a more luxurious rail experience. It is launching exclusive-use private railcar journeys on two of the most scenic routes in the American West.

Rather than operating its own luxury train, Halloway will attach a pair of restored historic railcars to regularly scheduled Amtrak trains, creating what the company describes as a fully private onboard experience: sleeping, dining, and lounging reserved entirely for one group. The initial itineraries will operate on Amtrak’s Coast Starlight route, connecting Los Angeles and Oakland (across the bay from San Francisco), and on the California Zephyr line, which links Oakland with Denver in Colorado.

Amtrak California Zephyr train rides along scenic red rocks on one side and a waterway on the other on a route between California and Colorado

Amtrak’s California Zephyr route is considered to be one of the most beautiful train rides in the U.S.

Courtesy of Amtrak

The routes

Halloway’s first departure will take place on January 15, 2026, aboard the Coast Starlight, a route that celebrates California’s ocean scenery, particularly along the stretch between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo where the tracks run close to the Pacific. Travelers pass vineyards and beach towns, with frequent coastal views from the comfort of the train cars. The trip is a 12-hour daytime journey (from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) between Los Angeles Union Station and Oakland’s Jack London Square Station in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The following day, on January 16, the experience expands eastward with the launch of the Oakland to Denver itinerary on the California Zephyr. This much longer trip—a 36-hour journey that is considered to be one of the most beautiful rail routes in the U.S.—climbs through the Sierra Nevada range of California and Nevada before crossing wide desert basins and red rock country in Utah, and then enters Colorado and the striking mountain landscapes of the Rockies. The route ends at Union Station in downtown Denver.

A shadowed view of a dining car interior with a red banquette table on a private Halloway train car with views of the passing scenery, including a river

Witness the beauty of California, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado while dining in a restored vintage railcar.

Courtesy of Halloway

Halloway’s private train cars

Both itineraries use the same two-car setup, vintage spaces renovated to function as a self-contained private train experience. The Evelyn Henry, a midcentury Union Pacific sleeper car, features four double bedrooms and one queen-bed master suite, with en suite bathrooms and a wardrobe, effectively serving as a boutique hotel on rails. Paired with it is the 1955 Union Pacific Warren R. Henry, a classic dome-windowed train car designed for sightseeing, with panoramic views overhead and space for dining, relaxing, and socializing.

The cars are reserved exclusively for one group of up to six people; no other passengers rotate through the lounge, which means there’s no competition for observation seating.

How it works (and how to book)

Rates for Halloway’s private rail car experience on the Coast Starlight route between L.A. and Oakland start at $10,000 for exclusive use, with accommodations for up to six guests. Rates for the California Zephyr journey from Northern California to Denver start at $18,500. All meals are included and will be prepared by a private chef. The pricing also includes laundry and nightly turndown service.

Booking a private railcar does not mean chartering an entire train—or bypassing Amtrak’s system altogether. Instead, Halloway, which bills itself as the first online marketplace dedicated to private railcar travel, is tapping into a long-standing but little-known feature of U.S. passenger rail: Privately owned railcars can be attached to scheduled Amtrak trains and moved along approved routes.

In practice, this means Halloway’s cars are physically coupled to the same trains as Amtrak’s standard coaches and sleepers. The trains depart and arrive at all of Amtrak’s regularly scheduled station stops and on Amtrak’s timetable. Travelers booking through Halloway are not riding in Amtrak’s accommodations, but they are very much part of the same train and operating system.

The first two itineraries have sold out; however, Halloway plans to add additional itineraries in the coming weeks. When they are available, they’ll be bookable on the Halloway website. For those who want to book a custom charter on a private rail car, Halloway can arrange a trip in either direction on the Coast Starlight and California Zephyr routes.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025), the former associate travel news editor at Afar, and has also written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Huntington Beach
Epic Trips
Where to Bike, Surf, and Unwind in Huntington Beach
Sponsored by
A family enjoys a walking trail at Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve East.
Family Travel
Where to Go in Fort Myers with the Whole Family
Sponsored by
Constitution Gardens, with a view of the Washington Monument, is one of many ideal ways to celebrate the country’s semiquincentennial in D.C.
Where to Travel Next
How to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday in D.C.
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
British Airways - customers using Starlink
Air Travel News
Annoying or About Time? This Major Airline Now Allows In-Flight Phone Calls.
April 17, 2026 02:38 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
TSA checkpoint at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
Air Travel News
How to Get Through Airport Security Quickly, According to a TSA Insider
April 17, 2026 01:00 PM
 · 
Nick Kurczewski
View from the runway at Denver International Airport
Trending News
A New Ranking Reveals the World’s Busiest Airports—and Nearly Half Are in the United States
April 17, 2026 12:12 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Breathtaking View of Tumon Bay with Clear Blue Waters and Palm Trees in Guam
Trending News
Where You Can Travel Without a Passport (Beyond the 50 United States)
April 16, 2026 03:43 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg